RUS brothers, we are glad to share, that, Update "YASHURMORE" for the game LIZARDS MUST DIE 2 is NOW AVAILABLE!!!



- TREACHEROUS LIZARDS have occupied the Ural Mountains and are preparing a NUCLEAR STRIKE on HYPERBOREA. Drocheslav, Vseslav, Mstislav and Viktor go there right after the final events of the main campaign to ruin lizards plans. The add-on is available ABSOLUTELY FREE.

- New character! Have you dreamed of playing as a lizard for a long time? Here is your great opportunity! The Red Lizard is a cowboy who was the first to defect to the Russ in the great war for Hyperborea between the Russ and the Lizards. George got the ammo from the warehouse and is ready to fight against the green lizards!

- The most fashionable collaboration with PYATEROCHKA in honor of BREAD DAY, as well as a new FREE skin for Drocheslav Sergey's son.

- Well, for those who are in the bunker, the WAVE MODE has long been available on two maps - Skufiegorsk and Hyperborea with LEADERBOARDS for Steam

- Last but not least, we also announce the BIGGEST SALE EVER on our games! You can now buy Lizards Must Die with 75% discount and Lizards Must Die 2 with 50% discount!

The game is available via the link:



The RED LIZARD GEORGE add-on is available at the link:

GOIDA!