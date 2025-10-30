Updates

- Slightly reduced opacity of button prompts and results screen brightness to prevent burn-in (Please report any similar issues here—thank you!)

- Press ​​F1​​ to Quack！. 🦆

- Added teleportation bubbles to the Storm Area.

- The Farm Town Mysterious Merchant now sells: Sanatorium Restaurant Key​​, Sanatorium Room Key 1​, Sanatorium Room Key 2​.

- Added a ​​sort button​​ to the quest interface.

- Space Glick​​ now has a chance to inflict ​​Shatter​​ on enemies.

- Tactical Salted Fish now deals ​​Poison damage.

- Reduced weight of ​​Toy Gun.

- Added ​​**Halloween-themed quests and items**​​.

- Added several ​​food crates​​ to J-Lab.

- Bottled Water​​ and ​​Water Bottle​​ can now be consumed multiple times, restoring ​​50 Hydration per use​​.

- Added a ​​"Copy Mod Folder Path to Clipboard"​​ button to the mod interface

- The base ​​jukebox​​ now scans for MP3 files in StreamingAssets/Music and adds them to the playlist. (Windows:​​Duckov_Data/StreamingAssets; Mac:​​ Contents/Resources/Data/StreamingAssets)

- Prioritizes items with lower durability when consuming items.

- Increased wolf spawn rate in Farm Town.

Fixes

- Fixed an issue where ​​expert equipment buffs​​ were not properly removed after unequipping.

- Fixed typos in some ​​quests and notes​​.

- Fixed a bug where ​​switching maps after pulling the Storm Area lever​​ could prevent the final boss room from opening.

- Adjusted a ​​hard-to-reach loot spawn point​​ in the J-Lab Black Card Room.

- Fixed a bug where ​​enemies could not deal melee damage​​ when overlapping with players.

- Mod Related Updates

1) Added new audio functions: AudioManager.PostCustomSFX()​​; AudioManager.PlayCustomBGM()​​; These allow modders to play ​​custom sound files​​ in-game.

2) Modified ​​BaseBGMSelector​​ logic: BaseBGMSelector.entries​​ changed from ​​BaseBGMSelector.Entry[]​​ to ​​List<BaseBGMSelector.Entry>​​; Now supports ​​local file playback​​ via ​​BaseBGMSelector.Entry.filePath​​.