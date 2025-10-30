Updates
- Slightly reduced opacity of button prompts and results screen brightness to prevent burn-in (Please report any similar issues here—thank you!)
- Press F1 to Quack！. 🦆
- Added teleportation bubbles to the Storm Area.
- The Farm Town Mysterious Merchant now sells: Sanatorium Restaurant Key, Sanatorium Room Key 1, Sanatorium Room Key 2.
- Added a sort button to the quest interface.
- Space Glick now has a chance to inflict Shatter on enemies.
- Tactical Salted Fish now deals Poison damage.
- Reduced weight of Toy Gun.
- Added **Halloween-themed quests and items**.
- Added several food crates to J-Lab.
- Bottled Water and Water Bottle can now be consumed multiple times, restoring 50 Hydration per use.
- Added a "Copy Mod Folder Path to Clipboard" button to the mod interface
- The base jukebox now scans for MP3 files in StreamingAssets/Music and adds them to the playlist. (Windows:Duckov_Data/StreamingAssets; Mac: Contents/Resources/Data/StreamingAssets)
- Prioritizes items with lower durability when consuming items.
- Increased wolf spawn rate in Farm Town.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where expert equipment buffs were not properly removed after unequipping.
- Fixed typos in some quests and notes.
- Fixed a bug where switching maps after pulling the Storm Area lever could prevent the final boss room from opening.
- Adjusted a hard-to-reach loot spawn point in the J-Lab Black Card Room.
- Fixed a bug where enemies could not deal melee damage when overlapping with players.
- Mod Related Updates
1) Added new audio functions: AudioManager.PostCustomSFX(); AudioManager.PlayCustomBGM(); These allow modders to play custom sound files in-game.
2) Modified BaseBGMSelector logic: BaseBGMSelector.entries changed from BaseBGMSelector.Entry[] to List<BaseBGMSelector.Entry>; Now supports local file playback via BaseBGMSelector.Entry.filePath.
