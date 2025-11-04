Release Highlights

🐞 Bug fixes & improvements

Improved the visual quality and performance of the water. Users can expect a slight change in scores as a result of these improvements.

Fixed an issue with the Arm Mali-G1 Ultra GPU that caused a "device not supported" error during startup.

✍️ Additional Information

If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!