 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 Europa Universalis V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20604647 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Highlights

🐞 Bug fixes & improvements

  • Improved the visual quality and performance of the water. Users can expect a slight change in scores as a result of these improvements.
  • Fixed an issue with the Arm Mali-G1 Ultra GPU that caused a "device not supported" error during startup.

✍️ Additional Information

If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2717791
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2717792
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2717793
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3478500English Depot 3478501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link