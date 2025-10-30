Gameplay
- Emote wheel added! Express yourself mid-fight.
- JMP map replays are now available — review and improve your runs.
Leaderboards will be reinitialized.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Enabled by default, disable with M
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Enabled by default, disable with N
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Game restart spam is now disallowed (5s cooldown) to prevent unintended behavior.
Settings
- Added an option to invert mouse controls (X/Y).
Other
- Optimized user_prefs caching for better performance and faster loading.
Changed files in this update