 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20604603 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Emote wheel added! Express yourself mid-fight.


  • JMP map replays are now available — review and improve your runs.
    Leaderboards will be reinitialized.
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Enabled by default, disable with M
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Enabled by default, disable with N
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Game restart spam is now disallowed (5s cooldown) to prevent unintended behavior.


Settings

  • Added an option to invert mouse controls (X/Y).


Other

  • Optimized user_prefs caching for better performance and faster loading.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3330831
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3330833
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link