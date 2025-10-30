Hi 👋
Thank you all for supporting the game. This update adds new stages and accessories as rewards for player achievements.
Seasonal stages 🎃
New stage: Cemetery
Seasonal stages are themed around a specific time of year. These will be self-contained, have their own maximum score and star rating, as well as rewards such as accessories or companions for your 🐔.
The first one to be released is the Cemetery stage, to celebrate the Halloween season, and 3 more will be released in future updates.
Rewards 🧢
New menu: Bag
A new menu called the bag is included, which contains the accessories or companions that the player can unlock and equip once certain achievements are completed.
Initially, there are 2 accessories and 2 companions available; new ones will be added in future updates.
Other Changes 🛠️
General changes
Corrections to the operation of the controller in the menu.
Game engine update.
