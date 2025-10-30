Hi 👋

Thank you all for supporting the game. This update adds new stages and accessories as rewards for player achievements.

Seasonal stages 🎃

New stage: Cemetery

Seasonal stages are themed around a specific time of year. These will be self-contained, have their own maximum score and star rating, as well as rewards such as accessories or companions for your 🐔.

The first one to be released is the Cemetery stage, to celebrate the Halloween season, and 3 more will be released in future updates.

Rewards 🧢

New menu: Bag

A new menu called the bag is included, which contains the accessories or companions that the player can unlock and equip once certain achievements are completed.

Initially, there are 2 accessories and 2 companions available; new ones will be added in future updates.

Other Changes 🛠️

General changes