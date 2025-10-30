[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where cards could abnormally follow cursor movement under certain conditions.

2. Fixed an issue where characters could not participate in synthesis in specific situations.

3. Fixed an issue where characters could not equip items under certain circumstances.

4. Fixed an issue where the "Heal Opportunity" event could fail abnormally in some cases.

[Content Adjustments]

1. Added a completion prompt, and players can continue managing their current Academy after clearing the game.

2. Adjusted the trigger conditions for certain events.