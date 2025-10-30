 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20604537 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where cards could abnormally follow cursor movement under certain conditions.

2. Fixed an issue where characters could not participate in synthesis in specific situations.

3. Fixed an issue where characters could not equip items under certain circumstances.

4. Fixed an issue where the "Heal Opportunity" event could fail abnormally in some cases.

[Content Adjustments]

1. Added a completion prompt, and players can continue managing their current Academy after clearing the game.

2. Adjusted the trigger conditions for certain events.

