30 October 2025 Build 20604479 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed the issue where using a bow would cause the game to crash in some cases.

2. Fixed the issue where other attributes of food could not be obtained after the satiety level reached 100.

3. Fixed the issue of untimely price updates on the trading interface.

4. Fixed the issue where the "Mind-Wandering" button made of silk would disappear.

5. Fixed the issue where there were large blank grids for ingredients in the kitchen interface.

6. Fixed the issue where the quest "Guests from the East Sea" could not be triggered.

7. Fixed the issue where Shi Ci stood at the protagonist's door and wouldn't leave after the mission.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078911
