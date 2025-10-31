 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20604396 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed memory issues, implemented memory manager
  • Implemented pak file system
  • Improved shadow filtering
  • Implemented breakable objects / glass etc
  • Implemented decal system
  • Improved pacing / ai director
  • Some improvements of the maps and navigation
  • Various bug fixes

