- Fixed memory issues, implemented memory manager
- Implemented pak file system
- Improved shadow filtering
- Implemented breakable objects / glass etc
- Implemented decal system
- Improved pacing / ai director
- Some improvements of the maps and navigation
- Various bug fixes
Patch notes for EA v0.2.10
