While we are getting ready for Free to Play release and preparing new content, here’s a new patch putting out the rest.

Gameplay

Added base recovery using Jump button at +0.3s for Stagger & Knockback states, and +0.4s for Throw state

Changed crowd control sharing method and reduced 40 ms of latency on crowd control interactions

Game modes

Deathmatch

Changed spawn distribution to reduce extremely isolated spawns

Weapons

Broadsword (Item: Durendal / Founders Sword)

Increased jump attack range by 16% and increased vertical hitbox area to be even

Added more critical hitboxes to make crits on dash attack more consistent when the attacker doesn’t stop on time

Delayed heavy attack hit timing by 0.24s and shortened the total duration by 0.05s to fit the visuals

Bat (Item: Cyclone)

Increased jump attack range by 16% and increased vertical hitbox area to be even (same as Broadsword)

Swing animations changed and allows free movement now instead of locked forward step

Reduced normal attack hitbox range behind the player

Heavy Machine Gun (Item: Wildfire)

Reduced damage to 7 from 7.5

Reduced accuracy (no direct values here sadly)

Fire rate now ramps up in 0.48s to go full speed

Reduced flux usage slightly to have round 130 ammo instead of 131

Fixed dodge cancel causing rollbacks

Rifle Cannon (Item: Helios)

Push back on shooting now linearly scales with charge level, 100% charge becoming the old push back amount

Both explosion and ray now hits map blastables with 200% damage instead of 100%

Increased fully charged ray damage to 22 instead of 21

Shot push back animation now can be cancelled with dodge after 0.3s seconds

Revolver (Item: Resolver / Crimson Hound)

Increased ammo to 6 from 5

Push effect on bullets now scales linearly with each landing bullet

Note: Someone else shooting with Revolver after you will overwrite your push if theirs is stronger, but not if theirs is weaker

Skills

Zone

Start and drop animations are now crowd control immune

Note: This mostly works, but it is vulnerable to latency induced race conditions in theory. Please report it if you capture such a case on video.

Client