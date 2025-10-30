 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20604350 Edited 30 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While we are getting ready for Free to Play release and preparing new content, here’s a new patch putting out the rest.

Gameplay

  • Added base recovery using Jump button at +0.3s for Stagger & Knockback states, and +0.4s for Throw state

  • Changed crowd control sharing method and reduced 40 ms of latency on crowd control interactions

Game modes

Deathmatch

  • Changed spawn distribution to reduce extremely isolated spawns

Weapons

Broadsword (Item: Durendal / Founders Sword)

  • Increased jump attack range by 16% and increased vertical hitbox area to be even

  • Added more critical hitboxes to make crits on dash attack more consistent when the attacker doesn’t stop on time

  • Delayed heavy attack hit timing by 0.24s and shortened the total duration by 0.05s to fit the visuals

Bat (Item: Cyclone)

  • Increased jump attack range by 16% and increased vertical hitbox area to be even (same as Broadsword)

  • Swing animations changed and allows free movement now instead of locked forward step

  • Reduced normal attack hitbox range behind the player

Heavy Machine Gun (Item: Wildfire)

  • Reduced damage to 7 from 7.5

  • Reduced accuracy (no direct values here sadly)

  • Fire rate now ramps up in 0.48s to go full speed

  • Reduced flux usage slightly to have round 130 ammo instead of 131

  • Fixed dodge cancel causing rollbacks

Rifle Cannon (Item: Helios)

  • Push back on shooting now linearly scales with charge level, 100% charge becoming the old push back amount

  • Both explosion and ray now hits map blastables with 200% damage instead of 100%

  • Increased fully charged ray damage to 22 instead of 21

  • Shot push back animation now can be cancelled with dodge after 0.3s seconds

Revolver (Item: Resolver / Crimson Hound)

  • Increased ammo to 6 from 5

  • Push effect on bullets now scales linearly with each landing bullet

Note: Someone else shooting with Revolver after you will overwrite your push if theirs is stronger, but not if theirs is weaker

Skills

Zone

  • Start and drop animations are now crowd control immune

Note: This mostly works, but it is vulnerable to latency induced race conditions in theory. Please report it if you capture such a case on video.

Client

  • Attack cancelling dodge now shows up in the HUD as transparent when the state can be cancelled with it, and becomes opaque white when it’s time

  • Reload and ammo indicators are now visible on HUD

  • Fixed self indicator not showing up on TAB screen

  • Added Brazil-Portuguese translations & credits

  • Renamed the emote ": angry:" to “: annoyed:" and added alternative “-_-” kaomoji to use it

  • Updated networking library

  • Invulnerable players will no longer show up in damage combo counter

  • Added hitbox & critical area visualizers on practice modes, enabled by F9 key

  • Fixed practice dummy resetting your camera effects

Changed files in this update

