While we are getting ready for Free to Play release and preparing new content, here’s a new patch putting out the rest.
Gameplay
Added base recovery using Jump button at +0.3s for Stagger & Knockback states, and +0.4s for Throw state
Changed crowd control sharing method and reduced 40 ms of latency on crowd control interactions
Game modes
Deathmatch
Changed spawn distribution to reduce extremely isolated spawns
Weapons
Broadsword (Item: Durendal / Founders Sword)
Increased jump attack range by 16% and increased vertical hitbox area to be even
Added more critical hitboxes to make crits on dash attack more consistent when the attacker doesn’t stop on time
Delayed heavy attack hit timing by 0.24s and shortened the total duration by 0.05s to fit the visuals
Bat (Item: Cyclone)
Increased jump attack range by 16% and increased vertical hitbox area to be even (same as Broadsword)
Swing animations changed and allows free movement now instead of locked forward step
Reduced normal attack hitbox range behind the player
Heavy Machine Gun (Item: Wildfire)
Reduced damage to 7 from 7.5
Reduced accuracy (no direct values here sadly)
Fire rate now ramps up in 0.48s to go full speed
Reduced flux usage slightly to have round 130 ammo instead of 131
Fixed dodge cancel causing rollbacks
Rifle Cannon (Item: Helios)
Push back on shooting now linearly scales with charge level, 100% charge becoming the old push back amount
Both explosion and ray now hits map blastables with 200% damage instead of 100%
Increased fully charged ray damage to 22 instead of 21
Shot push back animation now can be cancelled with dodge after 0.3s seconds
Revolver (Item: Resolver / Crimson Hound)
Increased ammo to 6 from 5
Push effect on bullets now scales linearly with each landing bullet
Note: Someone else shooting with Revolver after you will overwrite your push if theirs is stronger, but not if theirs is weaker
Skills
Zone
Start and drop animations are now crowd control immune
Note: This mostly works, but it is vulnerable to latency induced race conditions in theory. Please report it if you capture such a case on video.
Client
Attack cancelling dodge now shows up in the HUD as transparent when the state can be cancelled with it, and becomes opaque white when it’s time
Reload and ammo indicators are now visible on HUD
Fixed self indicator not showing up on TAB screen
Added Brazil-Portuguese translations & credits
Renamed the emote ": angry:" to “: annoyed:" and added alternative “-_-” kaomoji to use it
Updated networking library
Invulnerable players will no longer show up in damage combo counter
Added hitbox & critical area visualizers on practice modes, enabled by F9 key
Fixed practice dummy resetting your camera effects
Changed files in this update