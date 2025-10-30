 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20604282
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – ver.1.0.5

  • Changed the mouse pointer and controller sensitivity system to reference preset values instead of relying on the player’s environment.

  • Expanded the visible field of view range.

  • Added a guidance marker in the Gallery when there are unseen movies available.

  • Expanded jump detection areas in certain locations.

  • Adjusted the overall in-game audio balance.

  • Changed the default BGM and SE volume settings from “100” to “90”.

  • Fixed an issue where the “View Stabilization” indicator could appear at unintended times during gameplay.

  • Fixed an issue where performing specific actions during forced event scenes could cause the man’s behavior to stop.

  • Significantly reduced occurrences of character or object stacking issues.

  • Other minor fixes and improvements.

We hope you continue to enjoy STill It Runs!

