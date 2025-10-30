Changed the mouse pointer and controller sensitivity system to reference preset values instead of relying on the player’s environment.

Expanded the visible field of view range.

Added a guidance marker in the Gallery when there are unseen movies available.

Expanded jump detection areas in certain locations.

Adjusted the overall in-game audio balance.

Changed the default BGM and SE volume settings from “100” to “90”.

Fixed an issue where the “View Stabilization” indicator could appear at unintended times during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where performing specific actions during forced event scenes could cause the man’s behavior to stop.

Significantly reduced occurrences of character or object stacking issues.