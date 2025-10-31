New Season Launch!
- Season Duration: Adjusted from 1 month to 2 months.
- Skill Enhancement Mechanism! (Testing)
- 2 New Heroes: SIN CRUSHER & VANGUARD SOLDIER
- New Boostable Skins: SCORPIO'S ASTRAL RISE & PUMPKIN CROWN OF TRIUMPH
- Bug Fixes: Fixed several known issues.
New Season Content:
- New Heroes: SIN CRUSHER, VANGUARD SOLDIER
- New Treasures: CARD SHUFFLE MASTER, WISDOM BANGLE, LUCKY TREASURE
- New Collection: ENTER EFFECT - SCORPIO'S ASTRAL RISE, VICTORY EFFECT - PUMPKIN CROWN OF TRIUMPH
- New HERO SKIN: PYROMANCER - BLAZE ENCHANTRESS, BLOODSHED MONARCH - MECHA REAPER, BLOODTHIRSTY BERSERKER - Battlefield Champion, VENOM DRAGONIER - BLACK DRAGON KNIGHT
Balance Changes:
Heroes:
- CHILLLIGHT PROPHET: TALENT: When applying Poison to an enemy, 25% -> 33% chance to additionally apply 15 stacks of Freeze.
- FROSTBORNE LORD: TALENT: Freeze stacks applied to enemies increased by 20% -> 30%.
- GOBLIN GUNNER: ULTIMATE: Fires 4 -> 5 random projectiles (excluding basic attack, each deals at least 30 damage).
- SKY HURRICANE: HP 1000 -> 1100. TALENT: 25% -> 33% chance to gain 15 stacks of Haste when dealing damage.
- WOLF HUNTER: TALENT Rework: After each victorious battle, plunder (20 + Victories*15) GOLD from the opponent, but not exceeding 65 GOLD.
Treasures:
- FOOL'S GOLD PHASE 1: Upon defeat, opponent gains 100 -> 150 GOLD. You gain a skill that counters their main Branch. If unavailable, you gain the GOLD instead.
- TREASURE JOURNAL: Each refresh has a 40%/45%/60% -> 35%/40%/55% chance to randomly add 1 exp to a learned Branch.
- PURE CRYSTAL: At round start, if learned Branches ≤ 5/6, gain 50/70 -> 45/65 GOLD. Gain decreases by 15/20 GOLD for each additional Branch.
- A RELIABLE HORSE: Choose a player. Each subsequent win by them grants you 60/90 -> 55/85 GOLD.
- GOBLIN STARDUST: Each round, randomly select a Branch. Gain 15/20/35 -> 20/25/40 GOLD for each skill of that Branch learned this round.
- BALANCE SCALE / BONUS CAP: Cannot use BALANCE SCALE consecutively while owning both.
Skills:
- MAGIC CRIT / MAGIC DODGE: Effects now based on fixed values from skill level, not base stats.
- Damage Reduction: Percentage reduction now stacks multiplicatively instead of additively (affects MAGIC DEFENSE, FORGET PAIN, POISON ANTIDOTE, DODGE Branch effects).
New Systems:
- Golden Flash (Test): A mysterious new card mechanic added as an Easter egg.
- Seasonal Rank Inheritance: Players from DIAMOND 2 to OVERKING will inherit a certain rank next season.
Optimizations & Additions:
- Season duration extended to 2 months.
- Greatly increased PREMIUM PASS reward value. Price increased from 300 to 480 DIAMOND.
- Optimized round preparation time, shortening max time in mid-late game.
- Obtaining GOD OF DEATH PACT or BLOODSTONE updates leaderboard ranks next round, not instantly.
- Overview menu no longer closes when clicking gaps between player rows.
BUG Fixes:
- Fixed stutter issue possibly caused by FOREST RANGER.
- Fixed sound effects not playing in some cases.
- Fixed incorrect colors for some effects.
- Fixed TREASURE MAP bypassing BONUS CAP restriction.
- Fixed shop price display not updating after BALANCE SCALE triggers Sacrificial Grimoire.
Android Download Links:
Mega:
https://mega.nz/file/a9pmDJZa#FxHFRrWSK1EGR0q6XIlP30ZebQTNE7V_mlEONfijevs
Send:
Discord:
