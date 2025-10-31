New Season Launch!

- Season Duration: Adjusted from 1 month to 2 months.

- Skill Enhancement Mechanism! (Testing)

- 2 New Heroes: SIN CRUSHER & VANGUARD SOLDIER

- New Boostable Skins: SCORPIO'S ASTRAL RISE & PUMPKIN CROWN OF TRIUMPH

- Bug Fixes: Fixed several known issues.

New Season Content:

- New Heroes: SIN CRUSHER, VANGUARD SOLDIER

- New Treasures: CARD SHUFFLE MASTER, WISDOM BANGLE, LUCKY TREASURE

- New Collection: ENTER EFFECT - SCORPIO'S ASTRAL RISE, VICTORY EFFECT - PUMPKIN CROWN OF TRIUMPH

- New HERO SKIN: PYROMANCER - BLAZE ENCHANTRESS, BLOODSHED MONARCH - MECHA REAPER, BLOODTHIRSTY BERSERKER - Battlefield Champion, VENOM DRAGONIER - BLACK DRAGON KNIGHT

Balance Changes:

Heroes:

- CHILLLIGHT PROPHET: TALENT: When applying Poison to an enemy, 25% -> 33% chance to additionally apply 15 stacks of Freeze.

- FROSTBORNE LORD: TALENT: Freeze stacks applied to enemies increased by 20% -> 30%.

- GOBLIN GUNNER: ULTIMATE: Fires 4 -> 5 random projectiles (excluding basic attack, each deals at least 30 damage).

- SKY HURRICANE: HP 1000 -> 1100. TALENT: 25% -> 33% chance to gain 15 stacks of Haste when dealing damage.

- WOLF HUNTER: TALENT Rework: After each victorious battle, plunder (20 + Victories*15) GOLD from the opponent, but not exceeding 65 GOLD.

Treasures:

- FOOL'S GOLD PHASE 1: Upon defeat, opponent gains 100 -> 150 GOLD. You gain a skill that counters their main Branch. If unavailable, you gain the GOLD instead.

- TREASURE JOURNAL: Each refresh has a 40%/45%/60% -> 35%/40%/55% chance to randomly add 1 exp to a learned Branch.

- PURE CRYSTAL: At round start, if learned Branches ≤ 5/6, gain 50/70 -> 45/65 GOLD. Gain decreases by 15/20 GOLD for each additional Branch.

- A RELIABLE HORSE: Choose a player. Each subsequent win by them grants you 60/90 -> 55/85 GOLD.

- GOBLIN STARDUST: Each round, randomly select a Branch. Gain 15/20/35 -> 20/25/40 GOLD for each skill of that Branch learned this round.

- BALANCE SCALE / BONUS CAP: Cannot use BALANCE SCALE consecutively while owning both.

Skills:

- MAGIC CRIT / MAGIC DODGE: Effects now based on fixed values from skill level, not base stats.

- Damage Reduction: Percentage reduction now stacks multiplicatively instead of additively (affects MAGIC DEFENSE, FORGET PAIN, POISON ANTIDOTE, DODGE Branch effects).

New Systems:

- Golden Flash (Test): A mysterious new card mechanic added as an Easter egg.

- Seasonal Rank Inheritance: Players from DIAMOND 2 to OVERKING will inherit a certain rank next season.

Optimizations & Additions:

- Season duration extended to 2 months.

- Greatly increased PREMIUM PASS reward value. Price increased from 300 to 480 DIAMOND.

- Optimized round preparation time, shortening max time in mid-late game.

- Obtaining GOD OF DEATH PACT or BLOODSTONE updates leaderboard ranks next round, not instantly.

- Overview menu no longer closes when clicking gaps between player rows.

BUG Fixes:

- Fixed stutter issue possibly caused by FOREST RANGER.

- Fixed sound effects not playing in some cases.

- Fixed incorrect colors for some effects.

- Fixed TREASURE MAP bypassing BONUS CAP restriction.

- Fixed shop price display not updating after BALANCE SCALE triggers Sacrificial Grimoire.

Android Download Links:

Mega:

https://mega.nz/file/a9pmDJZa#FxHFRrWSK1EGR0q6XIlP30ZebQTNE7V_mlEONfijevs

Send:

https://send.now/c07vpky5bluw

Discord:

https://discord.gg/PU9ZFHSBYD