 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20604030 Edited 30 October 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGED - Piece names adjusted from "Black" to "Dark" to avoid any sus names.

CHANGED - First vulture now spawns later, as they're tricky to capture at early game

FIXED - Game over screen was broken at non-native resolutions

Changed files in this update

Depot 4026171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link