30 October 2025 Build 20603939 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed the bug where the filter selection items in the creative workshop could not be saved

2. Fix the bug where offline accounts cannot open software

Changed files in this update

Depot 3381531
