Fixed an issue where abnormal Illusion Building data caused save files to fail to load for some players.
Fixed an issue where a PuPu recovering mood inside a transforming building could enter an exclusive dormitory and cause abnormal PuPu states.
Fixed an issue where certain operations on the new map incorrectly displayed tutorial prompts when the tutorial had not been skipped.
Ver. 1.0.15 Bug Fixes
