31 October 2025 Build 20603845 Edited 31 October 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where abnormal Illusion Building data caused save files to fail to load for some players.

Fixed an issue where a PuPu recovering mood inside a transforming building could enter an exclusive dormitory and cause abnormal PuPu states.

Fixed an issue where certain operations on the new map incorrectly displayed tutorial prompts when the tutorial had not been skipped.

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
