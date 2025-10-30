 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20603790 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:13:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

- Added small visual effects to certain devices.

Fixes:

- Fixed a bug that prevented objects from loading when reloading a game from the main menu.

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

