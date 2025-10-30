 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20603766 Edited 30 October 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
This is the development team of Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi.

We have released a hotfix update to address several issues found in the game.

<Bug Fixes>

  1. Fixed an additional issue where the game could fail to log in properly in certain environments where multiple parcel boxes were stacked.

  2. The tray icon design has been updated for better visibility.

  3. Added a new option: “Show widgets while in mini mode.”

  4. Adjusted the initial positions of the Memo, To-Do, Timer, and Embedded windows when the game is displayed on the left side of the screen.

  5. Fixed an issue where resizing the sidebar in the options menu did not properly adjust the initial positions of the Memo, To-Do, Timer, and Embedded windows.

  6. Added new text emoji icons.

  7. Fixed an issue where pressing Ctrl + Z after pasting copied text in Memo would delete one character at a time.

  8. Fixed an issue where YouTube Embedded window bookmarks were resetting to their default order.

We apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3511031
