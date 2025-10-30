Hey Old Timers,

Firstly, thank you so much (once again) for the wonderful reception of The Bench, we are so glad to hear from so many who are resonating with our game, your feedback continues to remain invaluable!



Here come the big news: Twitch integrations have just gone live meaning that anyone who loves to Stream on the platform can now connect to their Twitch account in-game t and have viewers actively participate in the game via the Twitch chat!



This will allow viewers to customize streamers’ pigeons, by changing their look in-game in real time, with a massive list of commands Viewers will also be able to interact directly with the environment spawning in hungry Raccoons to mess up the player’s plans (seriously, if you don’t shoo them away with your stick, they will EAT YOUR PIGEONS!



We’d love your feedback on this new addition to the game, so why not give it a go? We hope it can make streams even more fun and interactive, and remember, you can change who can interact with your stream in the game options, so choose anyone, your subscribers, or moderators only!!

Going forward, we will continue to read and engage with you to make sure The Bench provides the best experience possible. With this, today we are releasing a fairly big update which also tackles a large portion of the reported bugs, controller issues on Deck, as well as the aforementioned Twitch stuff.

Here is a list of Twitch commands, and below is a screenshot with more information on the customization options:

We’ve also just updated a bug that made some players use their kiosk purchases. For a list of full bug fixes, you can check out the previous steam post we shared on 29th October 2025!

Thanks!

Voxel Studio



