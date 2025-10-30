 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20603754
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds significant stability and performance upgrades for both PC and Steam Deck, alongside new music, outfits and items.

Blog post with details to come soon.

Changed files in this update

