Since the version has been updated from 0.6.3 to 0.7.0, you will not be able to participate in matches if you have not updated.



■Additions: -Addition of "Furiten" function -Graphical updates for the smartphone version -Pre-play of "Sushi Detective"



■Fixes: -The specifications for draws have been changed. (Players who are listening to sushi will receive 1000 points from players who are not listening to sushi)



*Due to preparations for the official release version, some translations will not be completed until the next update. Thank you for your understanding...!