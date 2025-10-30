 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20603704
Update notes via Steam Community

Since the version has been updated from 0.6.3 to 0.7.0, you will not be able to participate in matches if you have not updated.

■Additions: -Addition of "Furiten" function -Graphical updates for the smartphone version -Pre-play of "Sushi Detective"

■Fixes: -The specifications for draws have been changed. (Players who are listening to sushi will receive 1000 points from players who are not listening to sushi)

*Due to preparations for the official release version, some translations will not be completed until the next update. Thank you for your understanding...!

Changed files in this update

