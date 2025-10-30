Since the version has been updated from 0.6.3 to 0.7.0, you will not be able to participate in matches if you have not updated.
■Additions: -Addition of "Furiten" function -Graphical updates for the smartphone version -Pre-play of "Sushi Detective"
■Fixes: -The specifications for draws have been changed. (Players who are listening to sushi will receive 1000 points from players who are not listening to sushi)
*Due to preparations for the official release version, some translations will not be completed until the next update. Thank you for your understanding...!
v0.7.0 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Since the version has been updated from 0.6.3 to 0.7.0, you will not be able to participate in matches if you have not updated.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update