30 October 2025 Build 20603538 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Option to Hold or Toggle to Sprint.

Reduced game difficulty on Easy mode.

Players can now hide in Military Tent.

Increased Player Stamina.

Bug Fixes.

