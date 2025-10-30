Update 15.0 : 2 New Playable Character + 4 New Achievements + New Item + New Attack + Enhancements



Welcome to all the new players that recently joined the community!

Here is a new update that bring new content, tweaks and enhancements

There are now 37 Playable Characters in the Game!



NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER: Dwarfin: You can only equip Size affected attacks -70% Size +50% XP Gain for every Empty Attack Slots

NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER : Barbarius +2% Damage for every 1% Missing HP Percent -100% Damage Max HP Modifs are increased by 50%



NEW ATTACK: Autonomous Grimoire: a Book minion that move arounds the dungeon room and shoots lasers bouncing on wall: damage scaling both with Arcane Damage and Minion Damage

NEW ITEM: Soul Steal (red item, unique): 1% chance to spawn a soul when hitting an enemy

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Barbarius: Unlocks Autonomous Grimoire Attack

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Barbarius in Difficulty 5: Unlocks Soul Steal Item

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Dwarf: Unlocks Barbarius character

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Dwarf in Difficulty 5: Unlocks Holy Hit Item

(Note: The reward of the existing “Win a run with Scrollmancer” changed: it now unlocks the new Dwarf character instead of the Holy Hit Item)

QOL: Icons under the XP Bar when the player get Chests and Level Ups during a Wave:

During the wave phases, the number of Chests you found and the number of Level Ups you got is no displayed at the bottom right under your HP/XP Bars. This way you can see how much Level Upgrades and Found Items you’ll get when the wave ends.

Longnek: Can now only find Amount Affected Attacks in Shop , which makes the character even more fun to use regarding its “Amount” specialist build

Little UI Tweaks (changed size of certain elements, fonts, sometimes depending on different contexts such as if the player is playing on Steam Deck or noy)

Lots of minor balancing tweaks

Other minor changes and fixes



Thank you!