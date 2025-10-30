[color=#858585]New Weapon Update[/color]▶ New weapon [color=#858585]AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX[/color] will be available for sale.
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 after maintenance – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.
|AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX Random Box
|Permanent (%)
|15 Days (%)
|7 Days (%)
|3 Days (%)
|AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX
|0.0990%
|-
|-
|2.0040%
|KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY
|-
|1.0100%
|1.2000%
|-
|AK74M ENTIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK74M GL ENTIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK12 TOXIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK12 GL TOXIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK47 DotSite JERA
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|GROZA ARCADE
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|TAR-21 FLAME
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|DSR-1 STREET POP
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M107A1 RED METAL
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK74M WESTERN22
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M GL WESTERN22
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK47 DotSite ANUBIS
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M Ghost Bride
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M GL Ghost Bride
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2170%
|SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2200%
|SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2200%
ㆍFor 50 purchases, you can obtain one [color=#858585]AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX Permanent Box[/color].
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.
[color=#858585]AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX[/color]
▶ New weapon [color=#858585]SVD BLACK FANG EX[/color] will be available for sale.
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 6, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.
|SVD BLACK FANG EX Random Box
|Permanent (%)
|15 Days (%)
|7 Days (%)
|3 Days (%)
|SVD BLACK FANG EX
|0.0990%
|-
|-
|2.0040%
|KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY
|-
|1.0100%
|1.2000%
|-
|AK74M ENTIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK74M GL ENTIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK12 TOXIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK12 GL TOXIC
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK47 DotSite JERA
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|GROZA ARCADE
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|TAR-21 FLAME
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|DSR-1 STREET POP
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|M107A1 RED METAL
|0.1000%
|1.0200%
|1.4000%
|2.0950%
|AK74M WESTERN22
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M GL WESTERN22
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK47 DotSite ANUBIS
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M Ghost Bride
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2000%
|AK74M GL Ghost Bride
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2170%
|SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2200%
|SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW
|0.5900%
|1.1000%
|1.8600%
|2.2200%
ㆍFor 50 purchases, you can obtain one SVD BLACK FANG EX Permanent box.
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.
[color=#858585]SVD BLACK FANG EX[/color]
[color=#47BA56]New Character Update[/color]▶ New character [color=#47BA56]Miss Poison[/color] will be available for sale, the crazy toxic scientist!
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 6, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
|Miss Poison Random Box
|Period
|Qtd
|Probability
|(Diamond) Miss Poison
|Permanent
|1
|0.12%
|(Platinum) Miss Poison
|Permanent
|1
|0.20%
|(Gold) Miss Poison
|Permanent
|1
|0.70%
|(Diamond) Miss Poison
|15 days
|1
|0.73%
|(Platinum) Miss Poison
|15 days
|1
|3.67%
|(Gold) Miss Poison
|15 days
|1
|17.73%
|(Diamond) Miss Poison
|7 days
|1
|12.07%
|(Platinum) Miss Poison
|7 days
|1
|15.51%
|(Gold) Miss Poison
|7 days
|1
|29.26%
|(Diamond) Miss Poison
|3 days
|1
|6.27%
|(Platinum) Miss Poison
|3 days
|1
|6.82%
|(Gold) Miss Poison
|3 days
|1
|6.91%
ㆍYou can obtain one Miss Poison Permanent Box with 100 purchases.
[color=#47BA56]Miss Poison[/color]
▶ New character Rachel Light will be available for sale, the agent of light!
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
|Rachel Light Random Box
|Period
|Qtd
|Probability
|(Diamond) Rachel Light
|Permanent
|1
|0.12%
|(Platinum) Rachel Light
|Permanent
|1
|0.20%
|(Gold) Rachel Light
|Permanent
|1
|0.70%
|(Diamond) Rachel Light
|15 days
|1
|0.73%
|(Platinum) Rachel Light
|15 days
|1
|3.67%
|(Gold) Rachel Light
|15 days
|1
|17.73%
|(Diamond) Rachel Light
|7 days
|1
|12.07%
|(Platinum) Rachel Light
|7 days
|1
|15.51%
|(Gold) Rachel Light
|7 days
|1
|29.26%
|(Diamond) Rachel Light
|3 days
|1
|6.27%
|(Platinum) Rachel Light
|3 days
|1
|6.82%
|(Gold) Rachel Light
|3 days
|1
|6.91%
ㆍYou can obtain one Rachel Light Permanent Box with 100 purchases.
[color=#858585]Rachel Light[/color]
▶ New character Rachel Shadow will be available for sale, the agent of shadow!
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
|Rachel Shadow Random Box
|Period
|Qtd
|Probability
|(Diamond) Rachel Shadow
|Permanent
|1
|0.12%
|(Platinum) Rachel Shadow
|Permanent
|1
|0.20%
|(Gold) Rachel Shadow
|Permanent
|1
|0.70%
|(Diamond) Rachel Shadow
|15 days
|1
|0.73%
|(Platinum) Rachel Shadow
|15 days
|1
|3.67%
|(Gold) Rachel Shadow
|15 days
|1
|17.73%
|(Diamond) Rachel Shadow
|7 days
|1
|12.07%
|(Platinum) Rachel Shadow
|7 days
|1
|15.51%
|(Gold) Rachel Shadow
|7 days
|1
|29.26%
|(Diamond) Rachel Shadow
|3 days
|1
|6.27%
|(Platinum) Rachel Shadow
|3 days
|1
|6.82%
|(Gold) Rachel Shadow
|3 days
|1
|6.91%
ㆍYou can obtain one Rachel Shadow Permanent Box with 100 purchases.
[color=#858585]Rachel Shadow[/color]
[color=#9827BA]NEW ATTENDANCE EVENT[/color]▶ [color=#9827BA]Attendance Event[/color] for all, just log in and claim freebies up until the last drop!
▶ Event Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
|DAY
|ITEM
|CURRENCY
|DAY 1
|X1 15-Days M18 SMOKE HALLOWEEN
|X20 BS COIN
|DAY 2
|X1 15-Days M67 H/G HAPPY HALLOWEEN
|X30 SPOOKY TOKEN
|DAY 3
|X1 15-Days M18 SMOKE HAPPY HALLOWEEN
|X40 BS COIN
|DAY 4
|X1 7-Days S15 GL WESTERN
|X50 SPOOKY TOKEN
|DAY 5
|X1 7-Days CHERYL
|X60 BS COIN
|DAY 6
|X1 7-Days BLAZER R93 WESTERN
|X100 BS COIN
|DAY 7
|X1 7-Days OWEN
|X200 SPOOKY TOKEN
|DAY 8
|X1 7-Days SR-47 GL WESTERN
|X60 BS COIN
|DAY 9
|X1 7-Days ELENA
|X60 SPOOKY TOKEN
|DAY 10
|X1 15-Days AK ZHUKOV GL WESTERN
|X60 BS COIN
|DAY 11
|X1 15-Days MASTER HARRISON
|X60 SPOOKY TOKEN
|DAY 12
|X1 15-Days DSR-1 WESTERN
|X60 BS COIN
|DAY 13
|X1 DAY OF THE DEAD CALLING CARD (PERMANENT)
|X200 BS COIN
|DAY 14
|X1 SILVER WEAPON PERMANENT RANDOM BOX
|X200 SPOOKY TOKEN
[color=#FF0000]ZOMBIE MODE Update Biohazard BETA Version~[/color]
[color=#FF0000]1. Mechanics and Key Details[/color]▶ Survive the onslaught or succumb to infection and become a Zombie.
▶ Up to 10 players per match, with a maximum of 3 round victories and 15 minutes per round.
▶ At the start of each round, one random player will transform into a Zombie.
▶ The player marked for transformation will be visible to all participants.
▶ A heartbeat audio cue will alert you when a Zombie is nearby.
[color=#FF0000]I. Zombie’s Objective[/color]▶ Members of the Viper Circle will play as Zombies.
▶ The Big Boss Zombie must infect Humans to turn them into Small Zombies.
▶ Small Zombies have lower HP compared to the Big Boss Zombie.
▶ Big Boss Zombie has higher HP and is significantly more durable.
[color=#FF0000]II. Human’s Objective[/color]▶ Members of the Peace Makers will play as Humans.
▶ To achieve victory, Humans must eliminate the Big Boss Zombie and any infected (Small Zombies).
▶ Ammunition will be scattered across the battlefield — collect them strategically to ensure you have enough firepower to contain the Biohazard threat.
[color=#FF8B47]KNOWN ISSUES[/color]▶ We are currently investigating an issue causing accessories to display incorrectly on characters. Our team is actively working to fix this.
▶ There are known issues affecting the additional costume tuning for Mr. Bonze and Codename: Zero. We are working to resolve these as soon as possible.
▶ Missing Assault Primary Weapons for Holy Rage on the Winner Token Shop.
▶ Some game modes have been removed, this is intended, unpopular modes will return as seasonal modes.
