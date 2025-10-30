[color=#858585]New Weapon Update[/color]

AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX Random Box Permanent (%) 15 Days (%) 7 Days (%) 3 Days (%) AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX 0.0990% - - 2.0040% KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY - 1.0100% 1.2000% - AK74M ENTIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK74M GL ENTIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK12 TOXIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK12 GL TOXIC 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK47 DotSite JERA 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% GROZA ARCADE 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% TAR-21 FLAME 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% DSR-1 STREET POP 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% M107A1 RED METAL 0.1000% 1.0200% 1.4000% 2.0950% AK74M WESTERN22 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M GL WESTERN22 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK47 DotSite ANUBIS 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M Ghost Bride 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2000% AK74M GL Ghost Bride 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2170% SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2200% SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW 0.5900% 1.1000% 1.8600% 2.2200%

[color=#858585]AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX[/color]

[color=#858585]SVD BLACK FANG EX[/color]

[color=#47BA56]New Character Update[/color]

Miss Poison Random Box Period Qtd Probability (Diamond) Miss Poison Permanent 1 0.12% (Platinum) Miss Poison Permanent 1 0.20% (Gold) Miss Poison Permanent 1 0.70% (Diamond) Miss Poison 15 days 1 0.73% (Platinum) Miss Poison 15 days 1 3.67% (Gold) Miss Poison 15 days 1 17.73% (Diamond) Miss Poison 7 days 1 12.07% (Platinum) Miss Poison 7 days 1 15.51% (Gold) Miss Poison 7 days 1 29.26% (Diamond) Miss Poison 3 days 1 6.27% (Platinum) Miss Poison 3 days 1 6.82% (Gold) Miss Poison 3 days 1 6.91%

[color=#47BA56]Miss Poison[/color]

Rachel Light Random Box Period Qtd Probability (Diamond) Rachel Light Permanent 1 0.12% (Platinum) Rachel Light Permanent 1 0.20% (Gold) Rachel Light Permanent 1 0.70% (Diamond) Rachel Light 15 days 1 0.73% (Platinum) Rachel Light 15 days 1 3.67% (Gold) Rachel Light 15 days 1 17.73% (Diamond) Rachel Light 7 days 1 12.07% (Platinum) Rachel Light 7 days 1 15.51% (Gold) Rachel Light 7 days 1 29.26% (Diamond) Rachel Light 3 days 1 6.27% (Platinum) Rachel Light 3 days 1 6.82% (Gold) Rachel Light 3 days 1 6.91%

[color=#858585]Rachel Light[/color]

Rachel Shadow Random Box Period Qtd Probability (Diamond) Rachel Shadow Permanent 1 0.12% (Platinum) Rachel Shadow Permanent 1 0.20% (Gold) Rachel Shadow Permanent 1 0.70% (Diamond) Rachel Shadow 15 days 1 0.73% (Platinum) Rachel Shadow 15 days 1 3.67% (Gold) Rachel Shadow 15 days 1 17.73% (Diamond) Rachel Shadow 7 days 1 12.07% (Platinum) Rachel Shadow 7 days 1 15.51% (Gold) Rachel Shadow 7 days 1 29.26% (Diamond) Rachel Shadow 3 days 1 6.27% (Platinum) Rachel Shadow 3 days 1 6.82% (Gold) Rachel Shadow 3 days 1 6.91%

[color=#858585]Rachel Shadow[/color]

[color=#9827BA]NEW ATTENDANCE EVENT[/color]

DAY ITEM CURRENCY DAY 1 X1 15-Days M18 SMOKE HALLOWEEN X20 BS COIN DAY 2 X1 15-Days M67 H/G HAPPY HALLOWEEN X30 SPOOKY TOKEN DAY 3 X1 15-Days M18 SMOKE HAPPY HALLOWEEN X40 BS COIN DAY 4 X1 7-Days S15 GL WESTERN X50 SPOOKY TOKEN DAY 5 X1 7-Days CHERYL X60 BS COIN DAY 6 X1 7-Days BLAZER R93 WESTERN X100 BS COIN DAY 7 X1 7-Days OWEN X200 SPOOKY TOKEN DAY 8 X1 7-Days SR-47 GL WESTERN X60 BS COIN DAY 9 X1 7-Days ELENA X60 SPOOKY TOKEN DAY 10 X1 15-Days AK ZHUKOV GL WESTERN X60 BS COIN DAY 11 X1 15-Days MASTER HARRISON X60 SPOOKY TOKEN DAY 12 X1 15-Days DSR-1 WESTERN X60 BS COIN DAY 13 X1 DAY OF THE DEAD CALLING CARD (PERMANENT) X200 BS COIN DAY 14 X1 SILVER WEAPON PERMANENT RANDOM BOX X200 SPOOKY TOKEN

[color=#FF0000]ZOMBIE MODE Update Biohazard BETA Version~[/color]

[color=#FF0000]1. Mechanics and Key Details[/color]

[color=#FF0000]I. Zombie’s Objective[/color]

[color=#FF0000]II. Human’s Objective[/color]

[color=#FF8B47]KNOWN ISSUES[/color]

▶ New weaponwill be available for sale.▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 after maintenance – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.ㆍFor 50 purchases, you can obtain oneㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.▶ New weaponwill be available for sale.▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 6, 2025 05:00 (UTC)▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.ㆍFor 50 purchases, you can obtain one SVD BLACK FANG EX Permanent box.ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.▶ New characterwill be available for sale, the crazy toxic scientist!▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 6, 2025 05:00 (UTC)ㆍYou can obtain one Miss Poison Permanent Box with 100 purchases.▶ New character Rachel Light will be available for sale, the agent of light!▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)ㆍYou can obtain one Rachel Light Permanent Box with 100 purchases.▶ New character Rachel Shadow will be available for sale, the agent of shadow!▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)ㆍYou can obtain one Rachel Shadow Permanent Box with 100 purchases.for all, just log in and claim freebies up until the last drop!▶ Event Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)▶ Survive the onslaught or succumb to infection and become a Zombie.▶ Up to 10 players per match, with a maximum of 3 round victories and 15 minutes per round.▶ At the start of each round, one random player will transform into a Zombie.▶ The player marked for transformation will be visible to all participants.▶ A heartbeat audio cue will alert you when a Zombie is nearby.▶ Members of the Viper Circle will play as Zombies.▶ The Big Boss Zombie must infect Humans to turn them into Small Zombies.▶ Small Zombies have lower HP compared to the Big Boss Zombie.▶ Big Boss Zombie has higher HP and is significantly more durable.▶ Members of the Peace Makers will play as Humans.▶ To achieve victory, Humans must eliminate the Big Boss Zombie and any infected (Small Zombies).▶ Ammunition will be scattered across the battlefield — collect them strategically to ensure you have enough firepower to contain the Biohazard threat.▶ We are currently investigating an issue causing accessories to display incorrectly on characters. Our team is actively working to fix this.▶ There are known issues affecting the additional costume tuning for Mr. Bonze and Codename: Zero. We are working to resolve these as soon as possible.▶ Missing Assault Primary Weapons for Holy Rage on the Winner Token Shop.▶ Some game modes have been removed, this is intended, unpopular modes will return as seasonal modes.