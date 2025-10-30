 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20603457 Edited 30 October 2025 – 09:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community




[color=#858585]New Weapon Update[/color]

▶ New weapon [color=#858585]AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX[/color] will be available for sale.
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 after maintenance – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.

AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX Random BoxPermanent (%)15 Days (%)7 Days (%)3 Days (%)
AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX0.0990%--2.0040%
KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY-1.0100%1.2000%-
AK74M ENTIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK74M GL ENTIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK12 TOXIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK12 GL TOXIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK47 DotSite JERA0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
GROZA ARCADE0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
TAR-21 FLAME0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
DSR-1 STREET POP0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M107A1 RED METAL0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK74M WESTERN220.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M GL WESTERN220.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK47 DotSite ANUBIS0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M Ghost Bride0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M GL Ghost Bride0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2170%
SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2200%
SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2200%

ㆍFor 50 purchases, you can obtain one [color=#858585]AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX Permanent Box[/color].
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.


[color=#858585]AUG A3 BLACK FANG EX[/color]







▶ New weapon [color=#858585]SVD BLACK FANG EX[/color] will be available for sale.
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 6, 2025 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Rate up is applied for this weapon random box.

SVD BLACK FANG EX Random BoxPermanent (%)15 Days (%)7 Days (%)3 Days (%)
SVD BLACK FANG EX0.0990%--2.0040%
KRISS VECTOR CLUB PARTY-1.0100%1.2000%-
AK74M ENTIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK74M GL ENTIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK12 TOXIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK12 GL TOXIC0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK47 DotSite JERA0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
GROZA ARCADE0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 BONE FEAR MAD0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 BONE FEAR PANG0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M4A1 GL BONE FEAR PANG0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
TAR-21 FLAME0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
DSR-1 STREET POP0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
M107A1 RED METAL0.1000%1.0200%1.4000%2.0950%
AK74M WESTERN220.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M GL WESTERN220.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK47 DotSite ANUBIS0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M Ghost Bride0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2000%
AK74M GL Ghost Bride0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2170%
SS2V5 FLAME REAPER YELLOW0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2200%
SS2V5 GL FLAME REAPER YELLOW0.5900%1.1000%1.8600%2.2200%

ㆍFor 50 purchases, you can obtain one SVD BLACK FANG EX Permanent box.
ㆍOnly Diamond products can be obtained from the Permanent box.


[color=#858585]SVD BLACK FANG EX[/color]








[color=#47BA56]New Character Update[/color]

▶ New character [color=#47BA56]Miss Poison[/color] will be available for sale, the crazy toxic scientist!
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 6, 2025 05:00 (UTC)

Miss Poison Random BoxPeriodQtdProbability
(Diamond) Miss PoisonPermanent10.12%
(Platinum) Miss PoisonPermanent10.20%
(Gold) Miss PoisonPermanent10.70%
(Diamond) Miss Poison15 days10.73%
(Platinum) Miss Poison15 days13.67%
(Gold) Miss Poison15 days117.73%
(Diamond) Miss Poison7 days112.07%
(Platinum) Miss Poison7 days115.51%
(Gold) Miss Poison7 days129.26%
(Diamond) Miss Poison3 days16.27%
(Platinum) Miss Poison3 days16.82%
(Gold) Miss Poison3 days16.91%

ㆍYou can obtain one Miss Poison Permanent Box with 100 purchases.

[color=#47BA56]Miss Poison[/color]









▶ New character Rachel Light will be available for sale, the agent of light!
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)

Rachel Light Random BoxPeriodQtdProbability
(Diamond) Rachel LightPermanent10.12%
(Platinum) Rachel LightPermanent10.20%
(Gold) Rachel LightPermanent10.70%
(Diamond) Rachel Light15 days10.73%
(Platinum) Rachel Light15 days13.67%
(Gold) Rachel Light15 days117.73%
(Diamond) Rachel Light7 days112.07%
(Platinum) Rachel Light7 days115.51%
(Gold) Rachel Light7 days129.26%
(Diamond) Rachel Light3 days16.27%
(Platinum) Rachel Light3 days16.82%
(Gold) Rachel Light3 days16.91%

ㆍYou can obtain one Rachel Light Permanent Box with 100 purchases.

[color=#858585]Rachel Light[/color]







▶ New character Rachel Shadow will be available for sale, the agent of shadow!
▶ Sales Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)

Rachel Shadow Random BoxPeriodQtdProbability
(Diamond) Rachel ShadowPermanent10.12%
(Platinum) Rachel ShadowPermanent10.20%
(Gold) Rachel ShadowPermanent10.70%
(Diamond) Rachel Shadow15 days10.73%
(Platinum) Rachel Shadow15 days13.67%
(Gold) Rachel Shadow15 days117.73%
(Diamond) Rachel Shadow7 days112.07%
(Platinum) Rachel Shadow7 days115.51%
(Gold) Rachel Shadow7 days129.26%
(Diamond) Rachel Shadow3 days16.27%
(Platinum) Rachel Shadow3 days16.82%
(Gold) Rachel Shadow3 days16.91%

ㆍYou can obtain one Rachel Shadow Permanent Box with 100 purchases.

[color=#858585]Rachel Shadow[/color]







[color=#9827BA]NEW ATTENDANCE EVENT[/color]

[color=#9827BA]Attendance Event[/color] for all, just log in and claim freebies up until the last drop!
▶ Event Period: October 30, 2025 – November 13, 2025 05:00 (UTC)

DAYITEMCURRENCY
DAY 1X1 15-Days M18 SMOKE HALLOWEENX20 BS COIN
DAY 2X1 15-Days M67 H/G HAPPY HALLOWEENX30 SPOOKY TOKEN
DAY 3X1 15-Days M18 SMOKE HAPPY HALLOWEENX40 BS COIN
DAY 4X1 7-Days S15 GL WESTERNX50 SPOOKY TOKEN
DAY 5X1 7-Days CHERYLX60 BS COIN
DAY 6X1 7-Days BLAZER R93 WESTERNX100 BS COIN
DAY 7X1 7-Days OWENX200 SPOOKY TOKEN
DAY 8X1 7-Days SR-47 GL WESTERNX60 BS COIN
DAY 9X1 7-Days ELENAX60 SPOOKY TOKEN
DAY 10X1 15-Days AK ZHUKOV GL WESTERNX60 BS COIN
DAY 11X1 15-Days MASTER HARRISONX60 SPOOKY TOKEN
DAY 12X1 15-Days DSR-1 WESTERNX60 BS COIN
DAY 13X1 DAY OF THE DEAD CALLING CARD (PERMANENT)X200 BS COIN
DAY 14X1 SILVER WEAPON PERMANENT RANDOM BOXX200 SPOOKY TOKEN




[color=#FF0000]ZOMBIE MODE Update Biohazard BETA Version~[/color]


[color=#FF0000]1. Mechanics and Key Details[/color]

▶ Survive the onslaught or succumb to infection and become a Zombie.
▶ Up to 10 players per match, with a maximum of 3 round victories and 15 minutes per round.
▶ At the start of each round, one random player will transform into a Zombie.
▶ The player marked for transformation will be visible to all participants.
▶ A heartbeat audio cue will alert you when a Zombie is nearby.

[color=#FF0000]I. Zombie’s Objective[/color]

▶ Members of the Viper Circle will play as Zombies.
▶ The Big Boss Zombie must infect Humans to turn them into Small Zombies.
▶ Small Zombies have lower HP compared to the Big Boss Zombie.
▶ Big Boss Zombie has higher HP and is significantly more durable.

[color=#FF0000]II. Human’s Objective[/color]

▶ Members of the Peace Makers will play as Humans.
▶ To achieve victory, Humans must eliminate the Big Boss Zombie and any infected (Small Zombies).
▶ Ammunition will be scattered across the battlefield — collect them strategically to ensure you have enough firepower to contain the Biohazard threat.

[color=#FF8B47]KNOWN ISSUES[/color]

▶ We are currently investigating an issue causing accessories to display incorrectly on characters. Our team is actively working to fix this.
▶ There are known issues affecting the additional costume tuning for Mr. Bonze and Codename: Zero. We are working to resolve these as soon as possible.
▶ Missing Assault Primary Weapons for Holy Rage on the Winner Token Shop.
▶ Some game modes have been removed, this is intended, unpopular modes will return as seasonal modes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Black Squad Content Depot 550651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link