30 October 2025 Build 20603428 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix 1.5.0.300 is live, dealing with a number of issues reported over the last few days.

Note that https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ always contains up-to-date information on known issues and the roadmap of upcoming patches.

Please be aware of the plot spoilers below!

Patch notes:

  • Multiple Overseer abilities didn't work properly when used while stepping out from full cover - fixed;
  • Female Commissar's hat did not get removed by setting "Show Base Outfit Headgear" to off - fixed;
  • Base outfit hats were sometimes missing from the character generation screen and character inventory screen - fixed;
  • Some details could disappear from the base outfit when "Show Armour" was set to off - fixed;
  • Commissar's At All Costs! ability was dealing 100 damage more than it should have - fixed;
  • There were issues with selecting the 4th ability during level up for Soldier and Operative on console and when playing with a controller - fixed;
  • Emergency Injector has got its description back;
  • Some of the new Commissar talents had incorrect descriptions - fixed;
  • When playing on consoles or with a controller, it was impossible to change the appearance of mercenaries or change the Lord-captain's appearance using the mirror in the quarters - fixed;
  • When inviting Pasqal into the party for the first time, the character that was removed to give him a party slot, stayed in the party bar on the top of the screen - fixed;
  • The game could sometimes fail to load during transition between parts of a large location - fixed;
  • The Fractal Blade gave incorrect bonus to parry - fixed;
  • AI turns would sometimes fail to end properly after counter-attack with a burst-fire weapon - fixed;
  • Removed the {0} symbols that popped up in some colony project descriptions;
  • Returned the letters to some talent icons that lost them after 1.5;
  • Bringer of Terror was usable without Bolter Proficiency despite being a Heavy Bolter - fixed;
  • A cutscene in Anatomical Opera would sometimes fail to run, causing the location to become empty - fixed;

