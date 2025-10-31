 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20603366 Edited 31 October 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐴 The Mount System is now live! Your sword is sharp, your shield unbreakable, but the vast battlefield and endless wilderness are calling for swifter strides. Pick a suitable mount, gear up, and set off—let your conquest always be one step ahead!

What's New

  • Added the Mount System: some animals can now become mounts via trainers in Whitethorn.

  • Mounts do not participate in combat. Riders gain attribute bonuses from their mounts, depending on the mount’s own stats and compatibility.

  • Riding a mount affects movement speed on the world map. The higher the proportion of mounted units in your team, the faster your travel.

  • Mounts consume rations daily. If rations run out, mounts will not provide their benefits.

Adjustments

  • Character names in the team interface now also display level and class.

  • The Chronumbra Tomb now allows extensive stat respecs for a large amount of gold.

  • Note: Characters from older versions lack stored stat data, so respecs may temporarily grant more attributes than intended. Excess stats can be cleared after reincarnation.

  • The tavern now sells a small quantity of “Black Dragon Brew,” which can remove the effects of Platinum Mooncakes.

  • Black Dragon Brew can also be crafted at the stove.

  • Items in the inventory can now be marked as favorites, preventing them from being auto-sorted.

  • Agility’s contribution to speed has been changed from fixed stacking to diminishing returns. After 100 points, its bonus to speed gradually tapers off.

  • Only damage dealt by the player will now display as numbers.

  • Except for goats and horses, other animals no longer have fixed weight-carrying traits.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an overnight loop bug caused by the Essence Spring in camp buildings.

  • Fixed a bug where certain town events did not affect equipment prices.

  • Fixed a bug where the Dragon Worship Festival did not affect town items.

  • Fixed crashes that occurred during battles against the Destruction Dragon.

Changed files in this update

