🐴 The Mount System is now live! Your sword is sharp, your shield unbreakable, but the vast battlefield and endless wilderness are calling for swifter strides. Pick a suitable mount, gear up, and set off—let your conquest always be one step ahead!

Mounts consume rations daily. If rations run out, mounts will not provide their benefits.

Riding a mount affects movement speed on the world map. The higher the proportion of mounted units in your team, the faster your travel.

Mounts do not participate in combat. Riders gain attribute bonuses from their mounts, depending on the mount’s own stats and compatibility.

Added the Mount System: some animals can now become mounts via trainers in Whitethorn.

Character names in the team interface now also display level and class.

The Chronumbra Tomb now allows extensive stat respecs for a large amount of gold.

Note: Characters from older versions lack stored stat data, so respecs may temporarily grant more attributes than intended. Excess stats can be cleared after reincarnation.

The tavern now sells a small quantity of “Black Dragon Brew,” which can remove the effects of Platinum Mooncakes.

Black Dragon Brew can also be crafted at the stove.

Items in the inventory can now be marked as favorites, preventing them from being auto-sorted.

Agility’s contribution to speed has been changed from fixed stacking to diminishing returns. After 100 points, its bonus to speed gradually tapers off.

Only damage dealt by the player will now display as numbers.