30 October 2025 Build 20603222 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix bug that return to last save point in cutscenes could cause boss battle activation fail
- Optimize chord button(quantum teleport won't be override by jump in combo buffer now)
- Reduce certain enemies' defence in easy mode

