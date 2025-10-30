- Fix bug that return to last save point in cutscenes could cause boss battle activation fail
- Optimize chord button(quantum teleport won't be override by jump in combo buffer now)
- Reduce certain enemies' defence in easy mode
Bug Fix & Input Optimize
