ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2
30 October 2025 Build 20603172 Edited 30 October 2025 – 09:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎃Free Halloween Treat🎃

Claim your free Halloween costume for the next 7 days (until the 5th of November).

You can pick one of the three items: Zombie, Nosfergato, Frankittystein

Update your game, follow the present and claim your free costume!


We have more content and requested features planned for November so stay tuned <3

Patch notes:

  • Adds the supporter items to the ingame menu and shows the actual discounts

  • Fixes an issue that sometimes your cat can go offscreen

  • Queues item popups so you can see what you get even if you claim items quickly after another

  • Should fix an issue that the multiplayer item claim popup still shows even though you already claimed an item

  • Adds an error indicator if opening the chest fails

  • Updates the engine version (if you have any issues with the transparency not working anymore, please reach out to me on Discord: spicedpigeon )

  • Adds analytics via Steam Stats. These are fully anonymized and mainly used by me to see what costume you pick for example

