🎃Free Halloween Treat🎃
Claim your free Halloween costume for the next 7 days (until the 5th of November).
You can pick one of the three items: Zombie, Nosfergato, Frankittystein
Update your game, follow the present and claim your free costume!
We have more content and requested features planned for November so stay tuned <3
Patch notes:
Adds the supporter items to the ingame menu and shows the actual discounts
Fixes an issue that sometimes your cat can go offscreen
Queues item popups so you can see what you get even if you claim items quickly after another
Should fix an issue that the multiplayer item claim popup still shows even though you already claimed an item
Adds an error indicator if opening the chest fails
Updates the engine version (if you have any issues with the transparency not working anymore, please reach out to me on Discord: spicedpigeon )
Adds analytics via Steam Stats. These are fully anonymized and mainly used by me to see what costume you pick for example
Changed files in this update