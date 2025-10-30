Changelog :
- Main : All our GPU test will now report which GPU they were running on when crashing
- Main : Fixed : the Combined test was reporting a success status even if one of its test crashed ( errors were reported correctly )
Enjoy !
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update