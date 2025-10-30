 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20603077 Edited 30 October 2025 – 09:19:23 UTC by Wendy
OCCT 15.0.6 is available !

Changelog :
  • Main : All our GPU test will now report which GPU they were running on when crashing
  • Main : Fixed : the Combined test was reporting a success status even if one of its test crashed ( errors were reported correctly )


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3515102
Linux 64-bit Depot 3515103
