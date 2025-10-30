 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20603041 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## Overview
Release v1.0.9 introduces German language support and includes important bug fixes to improve the player experience.

---

## New Features

### Localization
- **German Language Support**: Added full German language localization
- Complete translation of user interface elements
- Translated dialog messages and in-game text
- Seamless language switching support

---

## Bug Fixes

### Lore Map Display
- **Text Display Fix**: Resolved issue where text in the lore map scene was not displaying correctly
- Updated scene configuration for proper text rendering
- Enhanced localization message handling
- Improved serialization service for better text processing

---

## Technical Changes
- **Message File Refactoring**: Reorganized and renamed message files for improved maintainability
- **Localization Infrastructure**: Enhanced I18n system to support additional languages
- **Dialog System**: Added comprehensive German dialog message support

---

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2369851
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2369852
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link