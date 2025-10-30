## Overview
Release v1.0.9 introduces German language support and includes important bug fixes to improve the player experience.
---
## New Features
### Localization
- **German Language Support**: Added full German language localization
- Complete translation of user interface elements
- Translated dialog messages and in-game text
- Seamless language switching support
---
## Bug Fixes
### Lore Map Display
- **Text Display Fix**: Resolved issue where text in the lore map scene was not displaying correctly
- Updated scene configuration for proper text rendering
- Enhanced localization message handling
- Improved serialization service for better text processing
---
## Technical Changes
- **Message File Refactoring**: Reorganized and renamed message files for improved maintainability
- **Localization Infrastructure**: Enhanced I18n system to support additional languages
- **Dialog System**: Added comprehensive German dialog message support
---
Thank you for your continued support!
