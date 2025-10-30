## Overview

Release v1.0.9 introduces German language support and includes important bug fixes to improve the player experience.



---



## New Features



### Localization

- **German Language Support**: Added full German language localization

- Complete translation of user interface elements

- Translated dialog messages and in-game text

- Seamless language switching support



---



## Bug Fixes



### Lore Map Display

- **Text Display Fix**: Resolved issue where text in the lore map scene was not displaying correctly

- Updated scene configuration for proper text rendering

- Enhanced localization message handling

- Improved serialization service for better text processing



---



## Technical Changes

- **Message File Refactoring**: Reorganized and renamed message files for improved maintainability

- **Localization Infrastructure**: Enhanced I18n system to support additional languages

- **Dialog System**: Added comprehensive German dialog message support



---



Thank you for your continued support!