🎃“Beebo and Luna” Halloween Update 🎃
Update notes via Steam Community
As night falls and pumpkin lanterns begin to glow, Beebo and Luna welcome a delightfully spooky Halloween Special Update! 🕸️
This update includes:
👻 New Halloween-Themed Outfits: Dress up in mysterious yet adorable costumes and become the mischievous witches and cats of the dream world!
🌙 New Halloween Furniture Set: Cozy yet eerie—pumpkin tables glowing softly and filling the air with the sweet scent of candy~
🍬Game Optimization: Fixed the issue of incomplete description display in floating windows. Game Bug Fixes.
Step into this magical night where dreams and mystery intertwine.
Join Beebo and Luna and embark on your very own Halloween adventure! ✨
