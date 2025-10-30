Hello Steam community!



We are proud to announce Slenderman: Unbecoming is officially out now!



Step into the crisp autumn air, listen to the whispering trees, and brace yourself tightly for a brand new legend about Slenderman.



Releasing just in time for Halloween, whether you’re carving pumpkins, sharing scares with friends, or hunting for hidden lore, there’s no better time to dive in and get spooky!

Check out the main page for the game description and trailer!! (More trailers on the way!)

This release is incredibly special to us: it's our very first game. If you enjoy the game, please leave a review, share screenshots, or tell your friends about it! It truly helps small developers like us more than you can imagine. Your words and feedback help shape what comes next.



Stay sane out there,

Watch your back, and Happy Halloween!🎃🎃🎃🎃

-Folio Interactive