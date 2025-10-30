 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20602923 Edited 30 October 2025 – 09:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 15.0 : 2 New Playable Character + 4 New Achievements + New Item + New Attack + Enhancements

Welcome to all the new players that recently joined the community!

Here is a new update that bring new content, tweaks and enhancements

There are now 37 Playable Characters in the Game!

  • NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER: Dwarf:

    • You can only equip Size affected attacks

    • -70% Size

    • +50% XP Gain for every Empty Attack Slots

  • NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER : Barbarius

    • +2% Damage for every 1% Missing HP Percent

    •  -100% Damage

    • Max HP Modifs are increased by 50%

  • NEW ATTACK: Autonomous Grimoire: a Book minion that move arounds the dungeon room and shoots lasers bouncing on wall: damage scaling both with Arcane Damage and Minion Damage

  • NEW ITEM: Soul Steal (red item, unique): 1% chance to spawn a soul when hitting an enemy

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Barbarius: Unlocks Autonomous Grimoire Attack

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Barbarius in Difficulty 5: Unlocks Soul Steal Item

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Dwarf: Unlocks Barbarius character

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Dwarf in Difficulty 5: Unlocks Holy Hit Item

  • (Note: The reward of the existing “Win a run with Scrollmancer” changed: it now unlocks the new Dwarf character instead of the Holy Hit Item)

  • QOL: Icons under the XP Bar when the player get Chests and Level Ups during a Wave:

  • During the wave phases, the number of Chests you found and the number of Level Ups you got is no displayed at the bottom right under your HP/XP Bars. This way you can see how much Level Upgrades and Found Items you’ll get when the wave ends.

  • Longnek: Can now only find Amount Affected Attacks in Shop, which makes the character even more fun to use regarding its “Amount” specialist build

  • Little UI Tweaks (changed size of certain elements, fonts, sometimes depending on different contexts such as if the player is playing on Steam Deck or noy)

  • Lots of minor balancing tweaks

  • Other minor changes and fixes

Thank you!


Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2225961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link