30 October 2025 Build 20602897 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🩸 Update Notes

Fixed irregularities in door opening and closing.

Resolved an issue where the basement door would not open after the ritual.

Gameplay tests and videos are being regularly monitored, and detected issues are being quickly addressed.

Work continues on new horror elements and mechanics.
Please report any bugs you encounter — especially urgent ones — via email.

Thank you for your support. 🕯️

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3772081
  • Loading history…
