🩸 Update Notes
Fixed irregularities in door opening and closing.
Resolved an issue where the basement door would not open after the ritual.
Gameplay tests and videos are being regularly monitored, and detected issues are being quickly addressed.
Work continues on new horror elements and mechanics.
Please report any bugs you encounter — especially urgent ones — via email.
Thank you for your support. 🕯️
Update notes via Steam Community
