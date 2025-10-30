 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20602890
Update notes via Steam Community

Choo Choo Engineers!

Thanks to Joaquín Riveros Véliz we know have Latin American Spanish as a language!

Also I've added more targeting options to each weapon. Just remember though that auto targeting is against monsters, not structures that can yield resources. My recommendation is to power up an auxiliary weapon that can help with gaining resources and then set an auto targeting option on the main weapon. The laser beam on auto targeting is pretty cool and great for the survival challenge.

Changed files in this update

