Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.31.1
Abilities update
Earth magic:
New ability: Stone fist
New ability: Fist projectile
New ability: Wave of Lava
Storm magic:
New passive: Chain lightning
New passive: Lightning strike sparks
New passives for golden lightning
Music:
New ability: Summon drums
New ability: Chain healing
New ability: Wave of healing
New passives to improve serenades
Banditry:
New ability: Shredding
New ability: Mark of the Void
New bomb: Flash bomb
Nature:
New ability: Mass roots
New ability: Sphere of nature
Archery:
New arrows: Explosive, poison, lightning, armor-piercing
Leadership:
I've finally added a squad mode ability for leadership. It was one of the first abilities I came up for this tree, long before EA release, but I've struggled with it somewhat over the years, trying to add or remove features and correctly implement it into fight mechanics of the game. Final version is quite simpler compared to the other iterations of the past, but it's still a useful ability that will allow you to more directly control your companions and for example make them dodge boss abilities better etc.
Seasonal events changes
I've had discussions with people regarding seasonal events content. I think the ultimate conclusion for me was that it's alwasy better to give more options and more control into player's hands, so I've added an option in gameplay options that will allow you to activate, deactivate or seasonally activate these events, so you can engage them in any way you want.
Bug fixes:
Fixed few visual bugs and collision issued in free city
Fixed few dialog options incorrectly showing in free city quests
Fixed issue with fishing in Free City locking players sometimes
Fixed not being able to learn pickpocket passives
Fixed incorrect labels on some cemetery altars
Fixed not being able to activate dialogue options in detective quest, even if you have item required
Fixed missing word in Poets of the coast book
Fixed some quest objects not being visible in Free City
Also we are working hard on new content, for example check out these werewolf form models in-game:
