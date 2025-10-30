 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20602773 Edited 30 October 2025 – 08:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.31.1

Abilities update

Earth magic:

  • New ability: Stone fist

  • New ability: Fist projectile

  • New ability: Wave of Lava

Storm magic:

  • New passive: Chain lightning

  • New passive: Lightning strike sparks

  • New passives for golden lightning

Music:

  • New ability: Summon drums

  • New ability: Chain healing

  • New ability: Wave of healing

  • New passives to improve serenades

Banditry:

  • New ability: Shredding

  • New ability: Mark of the Void

  • New bomb: Flash bomb

Nature:

  • New ability: Mass roots

  • New ability: Sphere of nature

Archery:

  • New arrows: Explosive, poison, lightning, armor-piercing

Leadership:

I've finally added a squad mode ability for leadership. It was one of the first abilities I came up for this tree, long before EA release, but I've struggled with it somewhat over the years, trying to add or remove features and correctly implement it into fight mechanics of the game. Final version is quite simpler compared to the other iterations of the past, but it's still a useful ability that will allow you to more directly control your companions and for example make them dodge boss abilities better etc.

Seasonal events changes

I've had discussions with people regarding seasonal events content. I think the ultimate conclusion for me was that it's alwasy better to give more options and more control into player's hands, so I've added an option in gameplay options that will allow you to activate, deactivate or seasonally activate these events, so you can engage them in any way you want.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed few visual bugs and collision issued in free city

  • Fixed few dialog options incorrectly showing in free city quests

  • Fixed issue with fishing in Free City locking players sometimes

  • Fixed not being able to learn pickpocket passives

  • Fixed incorrect labels on some cemetery altars

  • Fixed not being able to activate dialogue options in detective quest, even if you have item required

  • Fixed missing word in Poets of the coast book

  • Fixed some quest objects not being visible in Free City

Also we are working hard on new content, for example check out these werewolf form models in-game:

Thank you for your support!

Check out our social media links:

http://discord.gg/XQjSzCN

https://www.reddit.com/r/gedonia

Changed files in this update

