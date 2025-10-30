Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.31.1

Abilities update

Earth magic:

New ability: Stone fist

New ability: Fist projectile

New ability: Wave of Lava

Storm magic:

New passive: Chain lightning

New passive: Lightning strike sparks

New passives for golden lightning

Music:

New ability: Summon drums

New ability: Chain healing

New ability: Wave of healing

New passives to improve serenades

Banditry:

New ability: Shredding

New ability: Mark of the Void

New bomb: Flash bomb

Nature:

New ability: Mass roots

New ability: Sphere of nature

Archery:

New arrows: Explosive, poison, lightning, armor-piercing

Leadership:

I've finally added a squad mode ability for leadership. It was one of the first abilities I came up for this tree, long before EA release, but I've struggled with it somewhat over the years, trying to add or remove features and correctly implement it into fight mechanics of the game. Final version is quite simpler compared to the other iterations of the past, but it's still a useful ability that will allow you to more directly control your companions and for example make them dodge boss abilities better etc.

Seasonal events changes

I've had discussions with people regarding seasonal events content. I think the ultimate conclusion for me was that it's alwasy better to give more options and more control into player's hands, so I've added an option in gameplay options that will allow you to activate, deactivate or seasonally activate these events, so you can engage them in any way you want.

Bug fixes:

Fixed few visual bugs and collision issued in free city

Fixed few dialog options incorrectly showing in free city quests

Fixed issue with fishing in Free City locking players sometimes

Fixed not being able to learn pickpocket passives

Fixed incorrect labels on some cemetery altars

Fixed not being able to activate dialogue options in detective quest, even if you have item required

Fixed missing word in Poets of the coast book

Fixed some quest objects not being visible in Free City

Also we are working hard on new content, for example check out these werewolf form models in-game:

Thank you for your support!

Check out our social media links:

http://discord.gg/XQjSzCN

https://www.reddit.com/r/gedonia