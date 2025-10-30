A missing profile image has been added for Maddie (it will unlock automatically).

A new image profile has been added for Eva. It will unlock while in gameplay, when she meets the family for the first time.

The order in which some profile images for Emma and Daphne are unlocked has changed.

Six new AI-translated languages have been added: Simplified Chinese, German, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.

Some typos in the English translation and some double sentences have been fixed.