 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20602728 Edited 30 October 2025 – 08:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A missing profile image has been added for Maddie (it will unlock automatically).
A new image profile has been added for Eva. It will unlock while in gameplay, when she meets the family for the first time.
The order in which some profile images for Emma and Daphne are unlocked has changed.
Six new AI-translated languages have been added: Simplified Chinese, German, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.
Some typos in the English translation and some double sentences have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3510161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link