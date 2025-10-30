【Content Additions & Balance Adjustments】
- Implemented tea- and sushi-related technologies and buildings.
- Labor Zundamon are now affected by food and drink: higher attack increases work speed but causes faster hunger, while higher HP reduces hunger rate.
- Added a feature that displays on the task list panel when farms stop functioning due to low temperature.
- When loading save data from versions below ver0.53, combat points are now treated as both “Standby Points” and “Battle Points.”
- Removed the restriction preventing cavalry from entering castles.
- Changed the soldier selection range (using the green sphere with the F key) so that it scales with zoom level—narrower when zoomed in and wider when zoomed out, instead of being a fixed size relative to the map.
- Increased the amount of wood dropped from trees by +1, as the use of wood for tea and cooking has increased. (In Zundamon Castle, wood consumption is intentionally higher to simulate deforestation in the medieval period due to iron production and charcoal making. It’s expected that trees will disappear from mountains if you play without reforestation.)
- Added a “Delete Standby Point” button.
- Modified behavior so that units do not move when setting supply points or standby points during battle.
【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug where the “Standby Point” button appeared in tabs other than “Automation.”
- Fixed a bug where workers would chase soldiers after they moved following resupply.
- Partially fixed incorrect cavalry animation.
Changed depots in beta branch