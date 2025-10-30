"I am currently in my last few weeks of university for the year, so I will only have time to look over feedback while I study for exams (no hot-fixes this time)." - Nathan, one week ago.
I lied, here's a hotfix update from the playtest feedback!
Updates
Added collision to walls
Changed cursor offset (navigating menu's should be easier now)
Changed the Cocoa Icon to better reflect the in-game model
Moved the sink UI higher to not be covered by the players head
Washing dishes now works with holding the input (water levels no longer change)
Drinks now empty when NPCs are done with them
Receipts now say "table [number]" for clearer communication
Fixed spelling errors in pop-up windows
Known Issues
We're getting a weird issue where the game completely breaks near the end of the day, or something around that. You'll notice it when NPCs bubbles don't update their position and pausing the game no longer works, we'll need to further investigate this.
I have also been getting an error about an infinite loop in-engine. I've added a print comment around when this occurs, so I'm curious if the game breaks at the same time you may see "Reset Chair Tags" in little blue writing in the top left of the screen.
Please don't give any feedback on the upgrades or end day menu as this will be completely redesigned and updated.
I think level progression only goes to day 3 or 5, so the game with probably break after that (again no feedback on this)
Settings are still a WIP so things like difficulty, gamepad options and remapping isn't going to work 100%. What should work is video and sound settings.
Controller navigation in settings with buttons that are disabled will break, so please don't report this.
Any feedback or bug reports on gameplay is welcome!
Feedback
Thanks to those who were able to jump on a call and share their playtesting session with me! Sorry to those who missed out, we'll try to do more in the future. This time around, if you could please play the game yourself and share your thoughts and impressions, that would be great!
You can either fill out the form or post on the community page.
Changed files in this update