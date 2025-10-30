Drinks now empty when NPCs are done with them

Moved the sink UI higher to not be covered by the players head

We're getting a weird issue where the game completely breaks near the end of the day, or something around that. You'll notice it when NPCs bubbles don't update their position and pausing the game no longer works, we'll need to further investigate this.

I have also been getting an error about an infinite loop in-engine. I've added a print comment around when this occurs, so I'm curious if the game breaks at the same time you may see "Reset Chair Tags" in little blue writing in the top left of the screen.

Please don't give any feedback on the upgrades or end day menu as this will be completely redesigned and updated.

I think level progression only goes to day 3 or 5, so the game with probably break after that (again no feedback on this)

Settings are still a WIP so things like difficulty, gamepad options and remapping isn't going to work 100%. What should work is video and sound settings.

Controller navigation in settings with buttons that are disabled will break, so please don't report this.