◆ Update Information

◽️ Patch Date: October 30th, 2025

◽️ Build Version:

Windows PC Steam: 20251030.8377.W

Mac Steam: 20251029.8352.M

Mac App Store: 5.4.15(0.197) / 20251024.8247.M

<inZOI v0.4.0 Update>

This update brings vibrant seasonal changes to the daily lives of the Zois in celebration of the Halloween season. New seasonal activities such as pumpkin farming, cooking, and carving, Trick or Treat events, and ghost fish fishing have been added, transforming the city into a festive wonderland.

A new life experience has also opened up, allowing Zois to continue playing as ghosts after death. Special skills exclusive to the ghost state have also been added, along with new funeral-related properties where players can explore yet another dimension of life.

The mentality system now unifies traits, characteristics, ambitions, and urges, making every Zoi's personality more vivid than ever. Each in-game day has been rebalanced to 48 minutes, creating a smoother, more natural flow of daily life and interactions.

This autumn, discover new seasons and stories unfolding in the cities of inZOI.

■ Halloween Happenings

This Halloween update is filled with special themed content, from pumpkin farming to playing as ghosts.

Spend your days harvesting and carving pumpkins, then your nights fishing for ghostly creatures and welcoming trick-or-treating children. After death, you can continue your journey as a ghost with special skills, and even attend your own funeral.

Pumpkin Farming Pumpkins have been added as a new crop. You can grow and harvest pumpkins yourself or purchase them from the Farming Supply Store or on Pocket Market. Three new pumpkin-based recipes—Pumpkin Soup, Pumpkin Pie, and Pumpkin Candy—are also now available.



Carve Jack-o'-Lanterns Pumpkins can be processed at a crafting table to be carved into jack-o'-lanterns with various shapes and facial expressions. Zois can wear jack-o'-lanterns as headgear or place them as decorations around their homes.



Trick or Treat! By placing special Halloween items on your property, a nightly Halloween event will occur where children come to visit. Give candy to the visiting children to receive unique Halloween-themed item rewards. ※ Children can now continue visiting during the Halloween event — they’re special ones who, as if by magic, never grow older!



Ghost Fish 5 new ghost fish that appear only at night during the Halloween season have been added. You can catch them between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, but they're quite rare.



Play as Ghosts After death, Zois can choose "On to the Afterlife" to begin playing as a ghost. The ghost state lasts for three in-game days, after which the Zoi may either ascend or attend their own funeral before peacefully departing. Note that the reincarnation feature is not included in this update. ※ “Continue” play will release any remaining ghosts, who will ascend and disappear. By fulfilling certain urges related to the cause of death, ghosts can unlock various special skills. In addition, through Claire at the AR Library, players can accept missions that reveal the stories of different ghosts. ※ Using “Continue” will restore your relationship with Claire to its default state.



Funeral New properties such as the Funeral Home & Columbarium and Cemetery have been added. When a Zoi living in the city or someone they know passes away, an urn will be generated, allowing you to hold a funeral using the "Make Event" option. Urns can then be placed in the cemetery using the "Enshrine Deceased" interaction. ※ Urns are only be generated for Zois who pass away after this update.



■ Gameplay: More Natural Days, More Expressive Zois

The daily rhythm and mentality of Zois have been refined to create a more natural and immersive gameplay experience. With each in-game day now lasting 48 minutes, the balance between needs and interactions has been restructured to better reflect the flow of real life. Zois now act more naturally according to the time of day. They wake up at reasonable hours even after going to bed late, and their nap and meal routines have been adjusted to feel more realistic.

The enhanced mentality system, which integrates traits, characteristics, ambitions, and urges, offers a more immersive experience, making each Zoi's personality and behavior stand out with greater depth and individuality.

48-Minute Day Cycle With the new 48-minute day cycle, the overall system balance, including the duration of needs and interactions, has been fine-tuned for more cohesive simulation. Zois now engage in context-appropriate activities based on morning or nighttime hours, and their sleep behavior has been improved so they no longer oversleep. Even after staying up late, Zois will still wake up at a natural hour. When taking naps during the day, they now wake up after about an hour instead of fully restoring their needs. Hunger has also been rebalanced to align with typical mealtimes, making the rhythm of daily life feel more realistic. ※ After this update, the default day length will automatically be set to 48 minutes. Players who prefer the previous version can change it to 96 minutes under [Game Options > Simulation > Day Length].

Zoi Mentality System Upgrade Traits Similar personality types among existing traits (Entertainer, Volunteer, and Collaborator) have been merged or removed, and three new traits have been added: "Troublemaker," "Recluse," and "Rulebreaker." Characteristics 15 new characteristics, including "Extroverted," "Depressed," "Bookworm," "Emotionally Needy," "Fitness Enthusiast," and "Slacker," have been added. Each Zoi can possess up to two characteristics that do not conflict with each other. ※ When continuing with an existing save file, any removed traits will automatically be replaced with new ones, and two characteristics will be randomly assigned. Players can use cheats to manually adjust or change these if desired. ※ Automatically converted traits from existing save files: Entertainer → Troublemaker, Volunteer → Recluse, Collaborator → Rulebreaker Ambitions Ambitions are no longer assigned randomly. Players can now choose ambitions themselves during Zoi creation, and NPC Zois will also have ambitions that match their traits. Urges Urges now appear more contextually based on each Zoi's age, relationships, situation, and traits. Over 140 new urges have been added, along with 120 reworked urges based on Zoi traits and characteristics.

Visits from Other Zois Ten new social events, such as blind dates, group studies, and fitness clubs, now let others visit your Zoi. A new burglar break-in event has been introduced, adding an element of unpredictability to everyday gameplay. ※ For some related events, functionality may be affected by the placement of objects near doors. When playing on a custom-built lot, make sure there is enough clear space near the door for interactions to work properly.

Emotion Improvements The name of the "Tranquil" emotion has been changed to "Content." Emotion assignments that ignored a Zoi's traits or preferences have been improved.

Crowd Ecosystem Update Crowds are now more dynamic, featuring new roles such as police officers, thieves, cleaners, and artists. Crowd physique and muscle balance have been adjusted, and the crowd system has been improved so that they naturally gather and move around the player. ※ Crowd body type updates apply only to games started with "New Game."

Karma Improvements Karma interactions have been merged into general interactions, and Karma score as well as Karma icons in conversation options have been removed. The “Zoi Karma Status” section has been deleted from the Karma Report, and the Karma-related dialogue options have been removed from the “City Status Control” menu in City Management. Two Karma-related donuts have also been removed from the Meow Store.

Loan Pressures Various text messages will now be sent depending on how many days a loan is overdue. Loan information may become known to a Zoi's family, friends, or acquaintances, potentially affecting relationships based on repayment status. A new "Side Job" rabbit hole event has been added to provide additional income opportunities for repayment.

Early Loan Repayment Loans can now be repaid immediately through computer or smartphone interactions.

144 New Rabbit Hole Career Opportunity Cards A total of 144 new rabbit hole career opportunity cards have been added for jobs located in Dowon and Bliss Bay.

City and Property Improvements A Funeral Home & Columbarium and Cemetery have been added to all cities: Dowon, Bliss Bay, and Cahaya. Existing residential properties and property preset objects have been updated. Some doors have been replaced with new double-door models introduced in the October update. Some dishwashers have been added or repositioned. Public properties and street objects have also been improved. Pool tables and bowling lanes have been installed in the club lounges of Dowon and Bliss Bay. In Cahaya, new properties such as the Beach Club and Wedding Studio have been added. New street objects, including drinking fountains, fitness equipment, parasols, lifeguard stands, and trash cans, have been placed throughout the cities. ※ With the October content and object update, all cities and properties have been comprehensively improved to enhance overall gameplay convenience. When playing through "Continue," these updates can be applied by using the property update feature. Residential properties will remain unchanged.

The probability of Zoi’s death caused by natural disasters or temperature changes has been reduced

The initial move-in funds have been slightly increased when starting a new game

Added a “Photo Mode” app to the smartphone (P)

■ Interactions: Stories of Living Together

This update expands the depth and realism of relationships and daily interactions among Zois. Family interactions have been diversified, allowing actions such as caring for newborns or disciplining children. New conversations let Zois decide whether to live together or apart with lovers, friends, or family members. Conversations with various career NPCs across the city, as well as extended interactions with special NPCs like lifers in prison, make each Zoi's social network broader and more dynamic.

Improvements to mealtime behavior, autonomous actions, and object use also make daily life flow more naturally and organically.

New Features

New Interactions for Newborns, Toddlers, and Children New interactions for newborns and toddlers have been added, such as "Give Formula," "Give Snack," and "Do Baby Stretches". New self-interactions like "Suck on Finger," "Roll Around," and "Fart" are now available. Child-specific interactions such as "Reprimand" have also been added.

New Interactions with NPC Zois Zois can now talk to lifer NPCs in prison and use interactions such as "Provoke" and "Pick a Fight." Conversations are also now available with occupational NPCs like massage therapists, bank financial advisors, and yoga instructors.

"Ask Them to Live with You" & "Suggest Living Separately" Conversations New conversations allow Zois to ask lovers, betrothed, friends, or children to move in together. Responses vary depending on relationship level. Zois can now have "Suggest Living Separately" conversations when they have low relationship points with their roommates.

"Comfort" and "Soothe" Interactions Can be used on Zois who feel Sad or Enraged to reduce the duration of their negative emotions. May succeed or fail based on the Zoi's Rhetoric level.

Teen Romance Conversations and Interactions Cooperative interactions and other interactions have been added, including "Study Together in Romantic Mood", "Share Earphones", "Share Gummy", and "Write Secret Love Letter". Interactions unique to teenage romances that can be used with exes or parents have been added, including "Beg Tearfully" and "Brag About Your Relationship".

"Break Off Engagement" Interaction Players can now use the "Break Off Engagement With Betrothed" interaction via text by clicking on their Zoi and going to the Smartphone menu.

Romantic Interactions Various new romantic interactions have been added, including "Sit and Kiss" and "Sit and Give Massage".

Added new cooperative interactions: “Play Bowling” and “Play Billiards Together.”

The "Use Smartphone While Lying Down" interaction has been added and can be performed with sofas.

The "Toss Coin" interaction has been added and can be performed with fountains.

Improved Features

Meal-Related Interactions When Zoi autonomously satisfies hunger, they now choose and cook a random recipe from the available dishes. Clicking on a meal will allow the "Ask to Eat" interaction to be used with other Zois. Players can also use microwaves to instantly cook mac and cheese, Chinese fried noodles, and other quick meals.

Autonomous Interactions Zois will no longer spend excessive amounts of time on the computer while performing autonomous actions. Zois can now perform actions to fulfill their needs while swimming and will continue conversations with other Zois based on relationships or context when in a group.

Object Interactions Players can now open multiple parcels simultaneously. Performing the "Check Account" interaction using an ATM will automatically open the Budget menu. Interactions related to air conditioners that grant emotions upon use have also been added. Beanbags will now allow Zois to refill their Energy gauge.

Animations for the "Drink Smoothie" interaction have been improved.

Zois performing the "Look for a Date Online" interaction can be contacted by other Zois first.

Zois can now receive text messages related to their jobs from acquaintances.

■ Simulation

Skip to Schedule Event Location A feature that allows Zois to automatically teleport to their destination when heading to a scheduled event has been added. This feature can be enabled by going to Game Options > Gameplay.

Non-Player Property Build Mode Shortcuts Selecting a non-player property from the Edit City (M) menu and pressing the "Edit Property" button will automatically launch Build Mode.

Held Item Interactions An issue where it was difficult to click on an item held by a Zoi has been improved. Interaction options for items held by the active Zoi will now appear when selecting them.

Bag Multiple items in the bag can now be selected simultaneously. Items no longer need to be taken out of the bag in order to be sold.

Vehicles Pressing the color icon for a vehicle will now display a preview of the vehicle with the selected color applied. A message on age requirements for purchasing vehicles will now be displayed.

Object Ownership Ownership of property will automatically switch when a Zoi moves out, dies, or has their household status changed. Stands and crops will now be owned by families. Ownership settings for food have been removed.

Zois who have finished rabbit hole activities will have their needs kept at appropriate levels.

Swimming pools can no longer be entered or exited using WASD keys.

Lifespans for Zois starting out as seniors have been adjusted to prevent them from dying too quickly.

Remaining times for prison sentences will now be displayed.

The highest-grade tool currently owned will be selected by default when fishing or mining.

Outlines for non-interactable objects will no longer be displayed.

Zois can now use Emergency Rescue when riding in boats and cars.

Zoi arm animations have been refined to seem more natural.

The quality of videos created using the Make AI Emote has been improved.

■ Character Customization

The October update introduces a variety of new Halloween-themed outfits to the game. It also adds new makeup items and accessories, allowing players to show off their spooky side just in time for Halloween!

100 New Items

Male Zoi / Face Presets: 4 items

Hair/Facial Hair: 6 items

Eyebrows/Eyelashes: 6 items

Facial Features: 3 items

Makeup: 44 items

Accessories: 37 items

38 New Unlockable Halloween Items

Sets: 4 items

Shoes: 1 item

Socks/Stockings: 1 item

Accessories: 4 items

Other: 28 items (includes Jack-o'-Lanterns)

※ Unlockable Halloween items can be obtained through events on Canvas.

New Features

Makeup Presets feature added Can be saved by going to Face - Makeup - Makeup Presets

New motions added to CAZ & Photo Mode: 5 types each for male, female, and child Zoi Including Halloween Dance, Arms Spread, Sitting with Chin Rest Pose, and more

1 new Halloween-themed Studio background item added

Randomizers added for all customization categories

Edit Appearance button added to HUD

Improved Features

My Texture will only display textures created on the player's current device

■ Building

120 New Items

Bedroom: 5 items

Living Room: 5 items

Bathroom: 1 item

Outdoor: 4 items

Social Events: 17 items

Building: 25 items

Materials: 27 items

Special Effects: 34 items

Basic Halloween Items : 1 item

Other: 1 item

58 New Unlockable Halloween Items

Living Room: 15 items

Common: 39 items

Outdoor: 4 items

※ Unlockable Halloween items can be obtained by participating in in-game Trick or Treat events.

New Features

New category added for double door items (includes small and medium double doors)

Approximately 30 new special effects items added (includes fire, smoke, and lightning effects) Can be placed by going to Build Mode - Furniture - Special Effects Special effects items can be customized using Edit Color and Material ※ Using many special effects simultaneously may reduce game performance.

Smart Snap Pressing [X] while placing an item will allow it to snap to other objects

AI Build (Experimental feature) Can be used by clicking the AI Build button in Build Mode - Building Presets Automatically generate a building by specifying the number of rooms and writing a description



※ AI Build cannot be used for the following instances.

1. Systems Non-Compliant with the Following Requirements NVIDIA: RTX 3000 series or higher, 8 GB VRAM or higher Enabling accelerated GPU scheduling in Windows may allow for faster performance. AMD: RX 6000 series or higher, 12 GB VRAM or higher

2. Properties with Exterior Elements

3. Public Properties, Streets, and Themed Studio

Improved Features

Roofs can now overlap with each other

Properties that cannot be used for building will now be marked with a red grid

Guidelines for placing walls will be displayed Can be toggled on or off by going to Game Options - Control - Build Mode - Wall Guidelines



■ UI/UX

Overhead Role Icons Social Event icons will appear for Zois participating in an ongoing event Job icons will appear for Zois at work Visitor icons will appear for Zois visiting your property

Urges HUD Changes have been made to the HUD's design for better visibility

Budget App Accessing the Budget app using the Phone [P] will now show your current family's total assets

Changes to Social Events Icon The balloon in the Social Events icon has been removed to better reflect other events, including funerals

Deliver Goods Pop-Up Messages Performing the "Deliver Goods" interaction will now show the names and thumbnails of items being sold

Driving A speedometer will now appear while driving a vehicle

Improved Controls Navigate Interactions: [WASD] or [←↑↓→] Rotate Camera: [←↑↓→] Change Camera Focus (Shoulder View): [X + ←/→] Vertical Movement: [MMB] (click and drag)

UI-Related Shortcuts Hide UI - [U] Self-Interaction (Select Zoi) - [C] HUD Shortcuts: Bag [B], Family Collection Log [K], Needs [N], Edit Schedule [L], Psycat Guide [F1]

Shortcut Guide Game Menu (Esc) - Shortcut Guide

Control Scheme-Based Camera Axis Settings Can be set by going to Game Options - Control - Camera

Streamlined CAZ and Build Mode Gizmo Actions General Pressing [Shift] after clicking the scaling axis will enable uniform scaling Key guides added for each gizmo CAZ Clicking the scaling axis enables non-uniform scaling Pressing [Shift] after clicking the rotation axis enables snap rotation Building Default settings for scaling changed to snap scaling Pressing [Alt] after clicking the scaling axis enables precision scaling



■ inZOI Cheats

※ Introduced new cheats as well as changes to existing cheats. Please check the Cheats page for more details (link)

Cheat added for editing traits and characteristics: setTrait [ZoiID] [TraitID] [CharacteristicID] [CharacteristicID] Can be used with all 18 traits and all 15 characteristics ※ Incompatible characteristics included within the same cheat input will not be applied

Cheat added for unlocking DEV building items: ShowUserDevCategory [true/false] Enabling this cheat allows the DEV category to appear in Build Mode - Furniture ※ DEV items will be excluded from saved room and property presets.

Cheat added for pumpkin items: addItemToBag [object ID] [quantity] Can be used with all 9 pumpkin items and dishes

Cheat added for Resort Coins: AddResortCoin

■ Canvas

New category added for makeup items

Halloween-themed event page added

Canvas posts will display information on mods used in creations

Recommended creations will now appear at the bottom of the creation details page

Comments with links to Canvas creations or profiles will now display previews to linked content

Searching or setting filters for creations will display the corresponding search result counts

■ Mods and ModKit

Mods CAZ Wizard added for hair and skin customization, allowing players to easily create skin materials Masking editor in the CAZ wizard updated Building Wizard added for doors, fences, pillars, and windows Opacity settings added for objects Localization Support added for translation mods Translation wizard added to allow players to edit and test translations Selecting Preview Translations while running the game will automatically display all translations

inZOI Mod Browser Added a feature that automatically installs mods subscribed to on the CurseForge website when the game launches Fixed local mod detection: improved to properly recognize mod files located in the main game folder

ModKit ModKit tutorials added for UE5 Quality-of-life features added for ModKit Double-clicking on a mod project will automatically highlight the project's folder in the Mod Browser Double-clicking a selected item will automatically allow it to be edited

Mods included in Canvas creations will automatically be downloaded when downloading creations that contain them

■ Audio

Music Updated lobby music for Halloween Added AI-generated Halloween-themed music for speaker objects



■ Miscellaneous

Overall graphics performance has been optimized to improve frame rate stability and loading speeds.

PSO cache issues and optimized options for materials fixed

Nanite options added Nanite features will automatically be disabled on devices with low-end graphics cards Can be set by going to Game Options > Graphics > Nanite

Support added for audio devices with sampling rates of 200 kHz and higher

■ Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Zoi’s eyeballs pierced through eyelids or eyelashes appeared separated while sleeping

Fixed an issue where fish objects occasionally appeared floating in the air

Fixed an issue that allowed city travel while wearing a resort spa gown

Fixed an issue where male Zoi’s animation appeared abnormal when riding on the back seat of a scooter

Fixed overlapping or awkward motions during childcare interactions such as holding a baby

Fixed an issue where the “Return to Last Lot” feature did not function properly

Fixed an issue where fines were imposed even after releasing a protected fish species

Fixed an issue where the “Want to grill outdoors” aspiration could not be completed

Fixed an issue where the “Donate” option was missing from ATMs, preventing the completion of the “Community Contribution” ambition

Fixed an issue where spoiled fish could be placed in aquariums

Fixed an issue where the remaining time until fish spoiled was not displayed

Fixed an issue where cooking with large tomatoes consumed ingredients without progressing the cooking action

Fixed an issue where the “Cool Tank Refrigerator” could not store ingredients

Fixed an issue where activating Smart Zoi overwrote schedules with those generated by Smart Zoi

Fixed an issue where teenage Zoi could be designated as the CEO of Adam Entertainment

Fixed an issue where, upon loading a save file, married Zoi relationships changed to “Relative.”

Fixed an issue where teenagers appeared as crowd NPCs in police or janitor roles

Fixed an issue where giving birth in water did not trigger properly

Fixed an issue where the “Excited” emotion persisted even after the fiancé’s death

Fixed an issue where a ghost Zoi could not recognize their spouse from life

Fixed an issue where the engagement relationship was not removed after the fiancé’s death, preventing new proposals

Fixed an issue where crush-related aspirations were triggered toward family members

Fixed an issue where cleaning up food also removed unspoiled dishes

Fixed an issue where aspirations related to specific foods or books were incorrectly fulfilled by other types

Fixed an issue where thought bubbles appeared simultaneously for multiple Zois

Fixed an issue where, after taking two city trips, returning to the first city placed Zoi in an abnormal location

Fixed an issue where city travel was possible by another family Zoi while a housing loan was active

Fixed an issue where Zoi could be struck by lightning indoors under a roof

Fixed an issue where “Stand in the Rain” interaction was available indoors

Fixed an issue where adult male Zoi’s arms twisted unnaturally while steering certain boats

Fixed an issue where “Disembark” allowed entry into inaccessible areas from boats

Fixed an issue where child Zoi floated when performing “Look at Suspicious Spot” on a boat.

Fixed an issue where passengers could not move between seats on the old jet boat

Fixed an issue where certain passenger seats on the old jet boat were not highlighted properly

Fixed an issue where the “Hydrojet” boat lacked lighting objects

Fixed an issue where fish in aquariums could not be selected

Fixed an issue where fish entered vertically during the “Add Fish” interaction in aquariums

Fixed an issue where the grab position was incorrect when catching fish

Fixed an issue where Zoi occasionally sank into beanbags on decks

Fixed an issue where no speech bubble appeared upon winning a Lucky Draw

Fixed an issue where Zoi sometimes stopped moving at traffic lights during Dowon Spiritual Academy travel schedules

Fixed an issue where the schedule shown in text messages differed from the one set when applying for swimming lessons

Fixed an issue where toddler portraits in the adoption popup sometimes showed only the lower body

Fixed an issue where Zoi hidden behind walls or ceilings could not be selected after using the emergency escape function

Fixed an issue where Zoi became unable to control vehicles after loading a save file in rare cases

Fixed an issue where certain vehicle-related features remained active during heavy rain

Fixed an issue that allowed vehicle use inside prisons

Fixed an issue where some vehicles drove with doors open

Fixed an issue where Zois who died from vehicle collisions disappeared too quickly

Fixed an issue where camera shake appeared unnatural when vehicles hit walls or objects

Fixed an issue where cars moved unnaturally when changing lanes on the map

Fixed an issue where Zoi occasionally walked after entering pools

Fixed a typo in the signpost name at the Cahaya Resort Island

Fixed an issue where trash bins near vending machines at Cahaya Water Villas could not be used

Fixed an issue where resort staff cards at Sri Lestari Resort displayed blank job titles

Fixed an issue where instructor NPC Suara Dalam performed meditation in an incorrect location

Fixed an issue where fishing NPCs at Cahaya faced the wrong direction while fishing

Fixed an issue where a child’s voice was occasionally played when female Zoi performed the “Chat” interaction

Interaction

Fixed an issue where the “Surf the Waves” interaction did not appear in Cahaya

Fixed an issue where meeting event dialogue appeared during weddings

Fixed an issue where the “Uncomfortable” emotion persisted after changing a toddler’s diaper

Fixed an issue where post-breakup emotions did not display properly after a broken engagement

Fixed an issue where previous emotional states briefly appeared during emotion changes

Fixed an issue where resale store NPCs repeated the initial sales dialogue multiple times

Fixed an issue where delivery completion dialogue appeared even when the delivery was not completed

Fixed an issue where incorrect thought bubble icons appeared during interactions

Fixed an issue where the “Walk the Wedding Aisle Together” interaction occasionally failed to function

Fixed an issue where the “Cook” interaction on public lots consumed currency but did not proceed with cooking

Fixed an issue where incorrect icons appeared in certain conversation categories

Fixed an issue where lighting objects on boats were not interactable

Fixed an issue where the “Sunbathe on Deck” interaction on jet boats appeared at awkward positions

Fixed an issue where tooltips did not appear when hovering over dimmed interactions

Fixed an issue where “Ask About Product” failed to interact properly with nearby NPCs

CAZ

Fixed an issue where the “Short” hairstyle category for men appeared duplicated

Fixed an issue where applying Canvas download presets in the customization window changed the Zoi’s gender

Fixed an issue where uploading from the Zoi preset save popup displayed the original creator as “inZOI”

Build Mode

Fixed an issue where decorative objects on tables appeared upside down when loading save files containing 3D objects

Fixed an issue where objects placed on decks at Cahaya “Air Asri House” and “Bumi Indah House” were not selectable

Fixed an issue where rotated furniture in build mode reset its orientation upon reloading a save file

Fixed an issue where floor up/down buttons occasionally failed to function when placing lot presets

Fixed an issue where wall previews displayed at incorrect heights, preventing placement on floors above the current one

Fixed an issue where deleting rooms in build mode sent furniture to storage instead of selling it

Fixed an issue where “My Texture” floor tiles did not apply flip (vertical/horizontal) functions

Fixed an issue where certain stairs occasionally failed to allow floor transitions

Fixed an issue where pool prices were not correctly included in lot preset pricing

Fixed an issue where demolishing lots refunded more than the lot’s actual price

Fixed an issue where estimated placement prices were not removed when pool placement failed due to insufficient funds

Fixed an issue where sinks occasionally overlapped with lower cabinets

Fixed an issue where locked icons appeared when installing doors on owned residential lots in build mode

Fixed an issue where handle positions differed between the two sides of the “Natural Wood Shutter” double doors

Fixed an issue where brick decorative fences could be placed intersecting with other fence types

Fixed an issue where tread and riser category names displayed abnormally during stair editing

Fixed an issue where railing steps appeared when a single railing was placed inside a room

Fixed an issue where chopsticks remained when entering build mode during meals

UX & UI

Fixed an issue where popups opened in incorrect positions after moving the Needs UI and loading a save file

Fixed an issue where certain icons in the “Conflict” category under romantic relationships did not appear

Fixed an issue where internal thought bubble UI did not display during conversations

Mod

Fixed an issue where specific mods caused frame drops in the lobby

Fixed an issue where the Resource Import Tool in the Content Browser imported into unselected folders when right-click was not used

Fixed an issue where certain Body Regions values could not be used in the outfit mod mode

Fixed an issue where text in the popup message was cut off when many mods were auto-disabled

Fixed an issue where unplayable local mods appeared in the mod browser list

Fixed an issue where modifying data via the wizard processed patch data incorrectly

Other Issues

Fixed an issue where the interaction with babies was incorrectly labeled as “Shake it.”





※ Notice Regarding Bugs When Playing with “Continue”

Our development team continues to prioritize game stability and content development while managing the complexities inherent to deep life simulation gameplay.

Throughout development, we have been adding numerous new features and content while polishing existing systems.

We make every effort to maintain backward compatibility so that players can load previous save files without issues. However, due to the intricate nature of the systems, it is difficult to test every possible situation perfectly, which may lead to unintended bugs and cause inconvenience.

If your current save file does not function properly, please back up your existing save file safely and wait until the issue is fixed before resuming gameplay.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to work hard to provide a more stable gameplay experience.



