Bug Fixes:
Fixed the bug where doubled elite monsters in Rune Difficulty would disappear abnormally.
Fixed the bug of residual text remaining on the screen.
Fixed the bug with abnormal settlement of Bone Spirits.
Fixed the bug where fire skills failed to deal critical damage.
Fixed the bug where Bone Wraiths in Difficulty Runes persisted for an excessively long time.
Optimizations:
Adjusted the "Final Bloodletting" achievement to align it more closely with the intended completion conditions.
The "Insight" interaction will only appear once and will not reappear after being clicked.
The download package now supports default languages.
Expanded the drop range of the Cow Level’s key item—the Tome of Teleportation. It will now be dropped by 3 bosses in subsequent Acts 3, 4, and 5, significantly increasing the chance to enter the Cow Level.
