Fixed the bug where Bone Wraiths in Difficulty Runes persisted for an excessively long time.

Fixed the bug of residual text remaining on the screen.

Fixed the bug where doubled elite monsters in Rune Difficulty would disappear abnormally.

Adjusted the "Final Bloodletting" achievement to align it more closely with the intended completion conditions.

The "Insight" interaction will only appear once and will not reappear after being clicked.

The download package now supports default languages.