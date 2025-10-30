 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20602416
Update notes via Steam Community
Adventurers, the time has come to arm your loyal companions!
This update brings long-awaited improvements to mercenaries, combat feel, and world stability.

🛡️ Highlights

  • Mercenaries can now be equipped! Gear up your trusted allies and prepare them for the toughest challenges ahead.
  • Item restrictions simplified: Removed the Unique property, making it easier to share equipment with mercenaries.
  • New Cleric Mastery Skill: Voice of Zek — a divine blessing that enhances Attack Power, Strength, and Dexterity.
  • Leadership rework: Now lasts 60s and boosts Attack Power, Spell Power, Accuracy, and Critical Chance.

⚔️ Gameplay Improvements

  • Smarter target selection and clearer indicator colors: 🟢 Allies 🟡 Neutral 🔴 Aggressive ⚪ Standard
  • Mercenaries now remain still when idle — no more wandering off!
  • Improved cast range visualization and added a soft tick sound when acquiring a new target.
  • Adjusted mercenary stats scaling with Veteran Levels.

🧙‍♂️ Fixes & Stability

  • Fixed missing mercenary on startup.
  • Fixed Spirit of the Forest aggro behavior.
  • Fixed aggro transfer when warping between instances.
  • Fixed issues with house chests.
  • Fixed bug with Vault of the Vanished map.
  • Updated to the latest engine version for smoother performance.


Prepare your band, refine your strategy, and venture once more into the wilds of Eratiath — stronger, smarter, and better equipped than ever!

