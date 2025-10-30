This update brings long-awaited improvements to mercenaries, combat feel, and world stability.
🛡️ Highlights
- Mercenaries can now be equipped! Gear up your trusted allies and prepare them for the toughest challenges ahead.
- Item restrictions simplified: Removed the Unique property, making it easier to share equipment with mercenaries.
- New Cleric Mastery Skill: Voice of Zek — a divine blessing that enhances Attack Power, Strength, and Dexterity.
- Leadership rework: Now lasts 60s and boosts Attack Power, Spell Power, Accuracy, and Critical Chance.
⚔️ Gameplay Improvements
- Smarter target selection and clearer indicator colors: 🟢 Allies 🟡 Neutral 🔴 Aggressive ⚪ Standard
- Mercenaries now remain still when idle — no more wandering off!
- Improved cast range visualization and added a soft tick sound when acquiring a new target.
- Adjusted mercenary stats scaling with Veteran Levels.
🧙♂️ Fixes & Stability
- Fixed missing mercenary on startup.
- Fixed Spirit of the Forest aggro behavior.
- Fixed aggro transfer when warping between instances.
- Fixed issues with house chests.
- Fixed bug with Vault of the Vanished map.
- Updated to the latest engine version for smoother performance.
Prepare your band, refine your strategy, and venture once more into the wilds of Eratiath — stronger, smarter, and better equipped than ever!
Changed files in this update