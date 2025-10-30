🛡️ Highlights

Mercenaries can now be equipped! Gear up your trusted allies and prepare them for the toughest challenges ahead.



Item restrictions simplified: Removed the Unique property, making it easier to share equipment with mercenaries.



New Cleric Mastery Skill: Voice of Zek — a divine blessing that enhances Attack Power, Strength, and Dexterity.



Leadership rework: Now lasts 60s and boosts Attack Power, Spell Power, Accuracy, and Critical Chance.



⚔️ Gameplay Improvements

Smarter target selection and clearer indicator colors: 🟢 Allies 🟡 Neutral 🔴 Aggressive ⚪ Standard



Mercenaries now remain still when idle — no more wandering off!



Improved cast range visualization and added a soft tick sound when acquiring a new target.



Adjusted mercenary stats scaling with Veteran Levels.



🧙‍♂️ Fixes & Stability

Fixed missing mercenary on startup.



Fixed Spirit of the Forest aggro behavior.



Fixed aggro transfer when warping between instances.



Fixed issues with house chests .



Fixed bug with Vault of the Vanished map.



map. Updated to the latest engine version for smoother performance.



Adventurers, the time has come to arm your loyal companions!This update brings long-awaited improvements to mercenaries, combat feel, and world stability.Prepare your band, refine your strategy, and venture once more into the wilds of— stronger, smarter, and better equipped than ever!