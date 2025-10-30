Dear Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Time (ETA)

16:00 - 17:00 UTC+8 (~60min)

If the hotfix is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.3.5 r5_0 (Oct 30, 2025)

BUG FIX

· Fixed the Malevolence Magnified (28C) under Soul Forge arsenal of Mephisto incorrectly canceling into Vacuum Bladestorm (4646A) and Demon's Eye (2626C) immediately after the first-hit, along with the post-landing camera error.;

· Fixed the Wrecking Ball (6D) of Boss (Rolling Tactics) incorrectly interacting with the the opponent's high parry;

· Fixed the unintended decrease of the opponent's EN bar after Getter Robo (Getter Robo 1) hits the opponent in the air with Getter Power Chop (8D);

· Fixed the Mazinger Knee (8C) of Mazinger Z breaking through certain parry moves;

· Fixed a problem when Kaguya's Jumping Medium Attack (8B) cancels into Raptor Beak, it would incorrectly adopt the properties of Raptor Beak (3A) over Raptor Beak (1A) in some cases

· Fixed a problem where the opponent cannot switch side in the corner after getting hit by Boss's explosives (Boss's Treasure);

· Fixed the extended recovery stun after Susanoo's Divine Thrust (5AC/5CC) hits the opponent (whether blocked or not);

· Fixed the remaining visual effects of GTW Fighters when one of them is present while Nero launches Super-Fused Spiral Drill (2626D) and the former's attacks hit the opponent.

· Fixed the fixed camera angle in the immediate next round after Getter Robo (Black Getter) finishes the opponent with Tower Backup (2424D);

· Fixed the error that occurs when choosing Return to the Simulacrum Chronicle after losing to an opponent.

BALANCE ADJUSTMENT

Mephisto (General)

Continental Collision (24A)

Slightly expands the follow-up hitbox upward after it hits an airborne opponent

Mephisto (Fafnir Talon)

Demon Flamewave (W/O Vegeance Blaze)

Now Demon Flamewave cancels into Hell Spurs (6A) no more than once after hits

Now defined as a Super Arts that deprives the opponent of its recoverable HP while blocking

Shin Getter Robo (Shin Getter Change)

When Shin Getter Robo (Shin Getter Change) transforms into Shin Getter 3, it can no longer parry certain moves with Power Max Supermoves

Team Iron Saga