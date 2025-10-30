 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20602302
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Futures Trading Added

  • Open futures contracts by posting margin; daily mark-to-market reflects underlying price moves.

  • P/L is finalized at expiration when the contract settles.

  • In game: set contracts & margin before the session → intraday P/L via mark-to-market → end-of-day reflection → settlement at expiration.

Improvements

  • The summary now shows more detailed results: per-symbol P/L, trade type (Spot/Short/Leverage/Futures), and a Net P/L line that includes fees and interest.

  • News now appears with greater variety.

Bug Fixes

  • Tweaked portions of UI graphics.

  • Fixed several text-related issues.

