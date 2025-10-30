New
Futures Trading Added
Open futures contracts by posting margin; daily mark-to-market reflects underlying price moves.
P/L is finalized at expiration when the contract settles.
In game: set contracts & margin before the session → intraday P/L via mark-to-market → end-of-day reflection → settlement at expiration.
Improvements
The summary now shows more detailed results: per-symbol P/L, trade type (Spot/Short/Leverage/Futures), and a Net P/L line that includes fees and interest.
News now appears with greater variety.
Bug Fixes
Tweaked portions of UI graphics.
Fixed several text-related issues.
Changed files in this update