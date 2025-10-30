Update 1.9.0

Since the last update, with increased resources and stronger gear, even more monsters have been sent back to hell.

It’s time to climb toward higher Chaos!

--

Chaos Dungeon Max Level Increased

• From 20 → 30

• Item level of drops increased (28–31)

--

10 New Legendary Effects

• Mana Source: Restore 1 Mana when EXP is gained.

• Mana of Greed: Restore 15 Mana when Gold is gained.

• Essence of Mana: +30% Mana Restoration.

• Fullness of Mana: Special Attack Mana cost reduced by 50% if Mana is above 100.

• Vexation of Mana: +30% Damage if Mana is below 50.

• Mana of Battle: If more than 5 enemies are within 5m, +50% Mana Restoration.

• Golden Yearning: +30% Gold Drop Chance.

• Touch of Greed: +15% Equipment Item Drop Chance.

• Champion’s Cloak: +15% Elite Spawn Chance.

• Blessing of Wind: Enemy Projectile Speed reduced by 15%, +30% Damage to Long-ranged enemies (Excluding Bosses).

--

Existing Legendary Effects — Buffs

• Flowing Current: Electric Spark projectiles now pierce with the same Piercing Chance and Minimum Piercing Count as Ball Lightning. Instead, the damage multiplier is reduced from 0.35 to 0.2.

• Scattering Discharge: Electric Spark projectiles now pierce with Piercing Chance applied and a Minimum Piercing Count of 1. Instead, the damage multiplier is reduced from 0.15 to 0.1.

--

Quality of Life

• Added “Show Character Outline” setting (default: Off).

• You can more easily locate your character even when occluded by objects or skills.

--

Legacy Version Consolidation

• The legacy version for older graphics cards has been merged into the main build.

• Legacy users can now update and play the game without inconvenience.

-

Miscellaneous

• Fixed a UI issue where equipping an item with the same Legendary Affix as a ring caused both Legendary Affixes to appear active.

• Added a thousands separator to the DPS value on the run results screen.

• Client security has been enhanced.

--

What’s Next?!

• The next update in November will add Hardcore Mode.

• We are also developing the “Soul Hearth” system. Because many players want more depth and variety in character progression, we’re preparing more than originally planned. It’s scheduled for mid-December.

Thank you.