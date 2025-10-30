 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20602253 Edited 30 October 2025 – 08:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.9.0

Since the last update, with increased resources and stronger gear, even more monsters have been sent back to hell.

It’s time to climb toward higher Chaos!

--

Chaos Dungeon Max Level Increased

• From 20 → 30

• Item level of drops increased (28–31)

--

10 New Legendary Effects

Mana Source: Restore 1 Mana when EXP is gained.

Mana of Greed: Restore 15 Mana when Gold is gained.

Essence of Mana: +30% Mana Restoration.

Fullness of Mana: Special Attack Mana cost reduced by 50% if Mana is above 100.

Vexation of Mana: +30% Damage if Mana is below 50.

Mana of Battle: If more than 5 enemies are within 5m, +50% Mana Restoration.

Golden Yearning: +30% Gold Drop Chance.

Touch of Greed: +15% Equipment Item Drop Chance.

Champion’s Cloak: +15% Elite Spawn Chance.

Blessing of Wind: Enemy Projectile Speed reduced by 15%, +30% Damage to Long-ranged enemies (Excluding Bosses).

--

Existing Legendary Effects — Buffs

Flowing Current: Electric Spark projectiles now pierce with the same Piercing Chance and Minimum Piercing Count as Ball Lightning. Instead, the damage multiplier is reduced from 0.35 to 0.2.

Scattering Discharge: Electric Spark projectiles now pierce with Piercing Chance applied and a Minimum Piercing Count of 1. Instead, the damage multiplier is reduced from 0.15 to 0.1.

--

Quality of Life

• Added “Show Character Outline” setting (default: Off).

• You can more easily locate your character even when occluded by objects or skills.

--

Legacy Version Consolidation

• The legacy version for older graphics cards has been merged into the main build.

• Legacy users can now update and play the game without inconvenience.

-

Miscellaneous

• Fixed a UI issue where equipping an item with the same Legendary Affix as a ring caused both Legendary Affixes to appear active.

• Added a thousands separator to the DPS value on the run results screen.

• Client security has been enhanced.

--

What’s Next?!

• The next update in November will add Hardcore Mode.

• We are also developing the “Soul Hearth” system. Because many players want more depth and variety in character progression, we’re preparing more than originally planned. It’s scheduled for mid-December.

Thank you.

