Update 1.9.0
Since the last update, with increased resources and stronger gear, even more monsters have been sent back to hell.
It’s time to climb toward higher Chaos!
--
Chaos Dungeon Max Level Increased
• From 20 → 30
• Item level of drops increased (28–31)
--
10 New Legendary Effects
• Mana Source: Restore 1 Mana when EXP is gained.
• Mana of Greed: Restore 15 Mana when Gold is gained.
• Essence of Mana: +30% Mana Restoration.
• Fullness of Mana: Special Attack Mana cost reduced by 50% if Mana is above 100.
• Vexation of Mana: +30% Damage if Mana is below 50.
• Mana of Battle: If more than 5 enemies are within 5m, +50% Mana Restoration.
• Golden Yearning: +30% Gold Drop Chance.
• Touch of Greed: +15% Equipment Item Drop Chance.
• Champion’s Cloak: +15% Elite Spawn Chance.
• Blessing of Wind: Enemy Projectile Speed reduced by 15%, +30% Damage to Long-ranged enemies (Excluding Bosses).
--
Existing Legendary Effects — Buffs
• Flowing Current: Electric Spark projectiles now pierce with the same Piercing Chance and Minimum Piercing Count as Ball Lightning. Instead, the damage multiplier is reduced from 0.35 to 0.2.
• Scattering Discharge: Electric Spark projectiles now pierce with Piercing Chance applied and a Minimum Piercing Count of 1. Instead, the damage multiplier is reduced from 0.15 to 0.1.
--
Quality of Life
• Added “Show Character Outline” setting (default: Off).
• You can more easily locate your character even when occluded by objects or skills.
--
Legacy Version Consolidation
• The legacy version for older graphics cards has been merged into the main build.
• Legacy users can now update and play the game without inconvenience.
-
Miscellaneous
• Fixed a UI issue where equipping an item with the same Legendary Affix as a ring caused both Legendary Affixes to appear active.
• Added a thousands separator to the DPS value on the run results screen.
• Client security has been enhanced.
--
What’s Next?!
• The next update in November will add Hardcore Mode.
• We are also developing the “Soul Hearth” system. Because many players want more depth and variety in character progression, we’re preparing more than originally planned. It’s scheduled for mid-December.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update