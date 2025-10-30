 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20602192 Edited 30 October 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You won't be able to use these skins until Goblin Goopmaxxing releases, so wishlist it on Steam to get notified when it launches on Halloween! Once you own Goblin Goopmaxxing all of the cosmetics will automatically unlock.

Changelog:

  • Added Bombagoop beetle skin

  • Added Click-roach beetle skin

  • Added Evil Weevil skin

  • Added Leather Lady skin

  • Added Zombie Tiger skin

  • Added Bunny Ears hat

  • Added Antennae hat

  • Added Zipper hat

  • Added Tiger Ears hat

  • Made Prototype Dung beetle skin unlocked by default

  • Reworked Beetle Kitty's Playpen

  • Nerfed Click beetle (ball ability has a 0.25s delay now)

  • Allow customizing hats for specific beetles

  • Added more sounds

  • Hopefully fixed leaderboard scores getting reset

