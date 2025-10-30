You won't be able to use these skins until Goblin Goopmaxxing releases, so wishlist it on Steam to get notified when it launches on Halloween! Once you own Goblin Goopmaxxing all of the cosmetics will automatically unlock.
Changelog:
Added Bombagoop beetle skin
Added Click-roach beetle skin
Added Evil Weevil skin
Added Leather Lady skin
Added Zombie Tiger skin
Added Bunny Ears hat
Added Antennae hat
Added Zipper hat
Added Tiger Ears hat
Made Prototype Dung beetle skin unlocked by default
Reworked Beetle Kitty's Playpen
Nerfed Click beetle (ball ability has a 0.25s delay now)
Allow customizing hats for specific beetles
Added more sounds
Hopefully fixed leaderboard scores getting reset
