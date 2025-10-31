 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20602162 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:46:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a batch alchemy slider to the alchemy panel.

  • Optimized the AI's chase and movement mechanics.

  • Optimized the unit's hit/attack protection mechanism and improved the attack behavior of any unit when under continuous attack.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3841971
