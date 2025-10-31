Added a batch alchemy slider to the alchemy panel.
Optimized the AI's chase and movement mechanics.
Optimized the unit's hit/attack protection mechanism and improved the attack behavior of any unit when under continuous attack.
Version Update 1.0.32
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update