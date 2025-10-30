 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20602034 Edited 30 October 2025 – 13:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We made it to 1.0! Woohoo!

  • Greatly improved Ribbidex so that it feels more like a book and improved performance!

  • Greatly improved Cloning! It is now much more easier to navigate and use

  • Added and improved some decorations

  • Added particles that play to show when a frog attribute has been discovered that contributes to a milestone

  • Added particles that play to show when a new frog combination has been added to cloning

  • Added more tooltips for attribute origins to better explain how to get more of the respective attribute

  • Added alphabetization for all attribute drop downs

  • Updated social menu to display race leaderboard too

  • Updated milestone menu

  • Updated experience menu

  • Fixed bug allowing you to open more packs than the tank allows for for

  • Fixed pixelated texture on tooltip image

  • Fixed pixelated texture on text pop up

  • Improved all leaderboards by highlighting any score that belongs to the player

  • Minor renaming of text to be more intuitive

  • Major balancing for prices on packs, tanks, backgrounds, lights and decorations

  • Fixed some frog icon bugs when refreshing

  • Replaced ugly legs for tiny frog body

  • Increased max income redeeming from 50k to 120k

  • Fixed passive gold gain bug causing annoying text pop ups to appear every second

Come hang out in our Discord and show off your frogs!

https://discord.com/invite/xXdbrQJdrk

