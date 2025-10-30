We made it to 1.0! Woohoo!

Greatly improved Ribbidex so that it feels more like a book and improved performance!

Greatly improved Cloning! It is now much more easier to navigate and use

Added and improved some decorations

Added particles that play to show when a frog attribute has been discovered that contributes to a milestone

Added particles that play to show when a new frog combination has been added to cloning

Added more tooltips for attribute origins to better explain how to get more of the respective attribute

Added alphabetization for all attribute drop downs

Updated social menu to display race leaderboard too

Updated milestone menu

Updated experience menu

Fixed bug allowing you to open more packs than the tank allows for for

Fixed pixelated texture on tooltip image

Fixed pixelated texture on text pop up

Improved all leaderboards by highlighting any score that belongs to the player

Minor renaming of text to be more intuitive

Major balancing for prices on packs, tanks, backgrounds, lights and decorations

Fixed some frog icon bugs when refreshing

Replaced ugly legs for tiny frog body

Increased max income redeeming from 50k to 120k