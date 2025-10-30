We made it to 1.0! Woohoo!
Greatly improved Ribbidex so that it feels more like a book and improved performance!
Greatly improved Cloning! It is now much more easier to navigate and use
Added and improved some decorations
Added particles that play to show when a frog attribute has been discovered that contributes to a milestone
Added particles that play to show when a new frog combination has been added to cloning
Added more tooltips for attribute origins to better explain how to get more of the respective attribute
Added alphabetization for all attribute drop downs
Updated social menu to display race leaderboard too
Updated milestone menu
Updated experience menu
Fixed bug allowing you to open more packs than the tank allows for for
Fixed pixelated texture on tooltip image
Fixed pixelated texture on text pop up
Improved all leaderboards by highlighting any score that belongs to the player
Minor renaming of text to be more intuitive
Major balancing for prices on packs, tanks, backgrounds, lights and decorations
Fixed some frog icon bugs when refreshing
Replaced ugly legs for tiny frog body
Increased max income redeeming from 50k to 120k
Fixed passive gold gain bug causing annoying text pop ups to appear every second
Come hang out in our Discord and show off your frogs!