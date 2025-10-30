 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601901 Edited 30 October 2025 – 07:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

我们收集了很多宗主的意见，新增以下内容：

1.新增了STEAM登录功能，现在宗主可以通过STEAM进行游戏登录（如果使用TAPTAP登录的宗主请继续使用TAPTAP登录）

2.开放了宗门守护石10级后的内容；

后续我们还会持续更新，请各位玩得开心！

