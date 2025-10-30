- Add shortcut 'ALT + ENTER' to switch display-mode
- Small iteration on ground tile textures
- Add map preview to countdown screen
- Add tips to countdown screen
- Hotkey labels on buttons now show correctly for keyboard layouts other than english
- Prevent default window resolution from exceeding screen resolution for low res monitors in windowed mode
- First version of command key mapping through settings.ini
Changelog v0.6.1.0
