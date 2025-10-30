 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601872 Edited 30 October 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add shortcut 'ALT + ENTER' to switch display-mode
  • Small iteration on ground tile textures
  • Add map preview to countdown screen
  • Add tips to countdown screen
  • Hotkey labels on buttons now show correctly for keyboard layouts other than english
  • Prevent default window resolution from exceeding screen resolution for low res monitors in windowed mode
  • First version of command key mapping through settings.ini

