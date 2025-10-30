Increase damage of General Gor Form's 2nd Light Attack by 50%.

Change General Gor Form's [Earthbreaker Slash] multi shockwave to one huge shockwave (which can deal 2.5 times damage).

Do not change General Gor Form's [Earthbreaker Slash]+[Frost Fist Power] multi shockwave, and increase it's damage by 50%.

Decrease angel of General Gor Form's [Frost Blast] from 60° to 50°, in order to let it can hit enemies more ensily.

Increase damage of A'kuan Form's Heavy Attack by 50%.

A'kuan Form's [Bamboo Tap] also has 15% chance to gain one Dash charge now.

When Violetta Form has [Mystic Slash] and [Dance Eject] at same time it will fire 3 small disc, not only 1.

Violetta Form's [Layered Assault] can have 40 stacks now, not only 25.

Violetta Form's [Trace Dance] can have 4 stacks now, not only 3, and time last is increased from 5s to 10s.

When Six Form has [Loaded Dice] and [Chrono Dice] at same time it will cause Chrono Dice always shows six.

Six Form's [Joint Force] tiny dice's radius is increased by 50%.

[Feather Ink]'s hidden weapon will not decrease damage after bounce now.

Legend [Azure Ink]'s Azure Dragon Avatar will get 75% of Ink Skill Damage Increase now, not half.

Epic and Legend [Shield Ink] will autocast all effect which will be autocast when you take damage now.

[Tiger Ink]'s Tiger Eclipse can use Move/Light Attack/Heavy Attack/Ink Skill to cancel cast backswing.

Epic Perk [Triad Dart] will not increase Light Attack damage now, but increase 15% Light Attack speed, and it's damage is increased by 150%, radius is increased by 30%.

Legendary Perk [Quickening Charm], Yin-Yang fish's duration increased from 3s to 5s, Ink Skill damage increase duration increased from 3s to 5s.

When gambling with Six, you only need to pay 75 at first time (Increasement of each time is nor changed)

Optimize some SFX and BGM of North Abyss and Bamboo Forest Retreat.