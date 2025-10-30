Deck update brings 108 new abilities from which you can build your own deck for every playable builder in the game. You unlock new abilities as rewards for every match you play.

Patchnotes Update 0.3.0 - Deck

added

+ added 108 deck abilities, 18 per faction

+ added multiple visual special effects and sound effects

+ added custom cursor and its variants

changed

~ changed sound or paladins blessing

~ changed units UI panel, making it more flexible, it can now display up to 4 abilities

~ multiple small visual UI tweeks

~ lowered influence cost for utility buildings

~ default scalability set to ultra and 60FPS

fixed

~ attack delay is now multiplied by current attack speed

~ projectile orientation follow velocity rotation by default

~ projectile movement is now synced in multiplayer

~ multiple characters visuals adjusted

~ throwing axe hitbox doubled